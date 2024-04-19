Panthers defeat Madison Plains, 12-3

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe Thursday, April 18, taking on former South Central Ohio League opponent Madison Plains.

The Panthers won the game, 12-3.

Cam Morton started and got the win for the Panthers. He pitched 3.1 innings with two hits, one run (earned), two walks and five strikeouts.

Konnor May pitched one inning with one strikeout; Trenton Huffman pitched 1.2 innings with three walks, two runs (unearned) and four strikeouts.

Evan Colegrove pitched one scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Brandon Scheiderer started and took the loss for Madison Plains. He pitched 2.2 innings with seven hits and nine runs (five earned). He walked four and struck out three.

Linson Bolin pitched one-third of an inning.

Anthony Carter pitched one inning with one hit allowed; Colby Stoughton worked one inning with two hits and one run (earned). He walked one batter and struck out one; Brayden Evans pitched one inning with three hits and two runs (both earned) with one walk.

Austin Boedker led the Miami Trace attack, going 4 for 4 with a triple, one RBI and three runs scored.

Brady Armstrong went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI.

Cooper Enochs was 2 for 2 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored.

Xavier Lawhorn, Ben Mathews, Morton, and Justin Robinson each had one hit for the Panthers.

Robinson and Morton each scored one run, as did Jameson Hyer who had two RBI.

Evans and Paul Madden each hit a single for the Golden Eagles.

The Panthers put the Golden Eagles at an early disadvantage by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The third was another scoring inning for Miami Trace.

After Madison Plains scored one run in the top of the third, the Panthers responded with three runs.

The Panthers scored one run in the fifth and Madison Plains scored two in the sixth.

Miami Trace concluded the scoring in the sixth, countering the Golden Eagles’ two runs with two of their own.

Madison Plains dipped to 6-7 overall with the loss. They were to play Fairbanks Friday and host Southeastern (South Charleston) on Monday.

Miami Trace raised its season record to 7-5 with a scheduled game at Springfield Northeastern Saturday and a pair of games against Hillsboro Monday (away) and Tuesday (home).

The Panthers have former SCOL rivals Wilmington at home on Thursday.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Cooper Enochs, 2-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 bb, 1 3b; Xavier Lawhorn, 1-1, 1 rbi; Brody McBee, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 rbi; Ben Mathews, 1-1, 1 bb; Jameson Hyer, 0-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, hbp, 1 sb; Evan Colegrove, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Garrett Zimmerman, 0-1; Brady Armstrong, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b, 1 sb; Cam Morton, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Konnor May, 0-1; Justin Robinson, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Austin Brown, 0-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 sac fly, 1 sb; Austin Boedeker, 4-4, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 1 3b, 1 sb.

RHE

MP 001 002 0 — 3 2 3

MT 603 012 x — 12 13 1