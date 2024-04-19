Blue Lions trounce Hillsboro, 17-0 Blue Lions trounce Hillsboro, 17-0 Blue Lions trounce Hillsboro, 17-0 Photos by Mary Kay West

HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion baseball team put nine runs on the board in the second inning and cruised to a 17-0 win in five innings at Hillsboro High School Thursday, April 18.

Washington had 12 hits and one error, while Hillsboro collected four hits and committed two errors.

Evan Lynch started for the Blue Lions on the mound and pitched five innings for the win. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out six.

Hillsboro (0-12 overall) used five pitchers with Ben Miller starting and taking the loss. He pitched 1.2 innings with six hits and nine runs (all earned) with three walks and one strikeout.

Zack Burwinkel was next, going 1.1 innings with four hits and three runs (two earned) with three walks and one strikeout.

Logan Zurface pitched one-third of an inning. He allowed two hits and three runs (one earned) with one walk.

Peyton Aber worked one inning with two runs (both earned) with six walks and two strikeouts.

Walker Pence pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out two Blue Lions.

Sam Lotz led the Blue Lion offense going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBI.

John Wall went 2 for 3 with three runs scored; Will Miller was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBI and one run scored; Bryson Heath went 2 for 3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Aden Osborne, Lynch and Bryce Yeazel each had one hit for Washington.

Osborne scored two runs and drove in two; Lynch drove in three runs and scored twice and Yeazel drove in one run and scored two.

Zach Brown led Hillsboro at the plate with two hits.

Gavin Greer and Burwinkel each had one hit.

“It was a great bounce-back win after a difficult loss on Tuesday,” Washington head coach Brian Yeazel said. “I’m proud of the guys’ mental toughness.”

Washington improves to 10-3 overall, 5-1 in the FAC.

The Blue Lions will host Unioto Saturday at noon and will play at Jackson Monday and host Jackson Tuesday. Jackson is currently in first place in the conference at 4-0.

Offensively for Washington: John Wall, 2-3, 3 runs, 1 bb, 1 sb; Logan Clevenger, 0-0, 1 bb; Aden Osborne, 1-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Hunter Mick 0-1; Evan Lynch, 1-2, 2 runs, 3 rbi, 3 bb, 1 2b, 1 sb; Sam Lot, 3-3, 2 runs, 4 rbi, 2 bb; Bryce Yeazel, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 rbi, hbp; Logan Krape, 0-2; Will Miller, 2-3, 1 run, 3 rbi, 1 2b; Jakob Hoosier, 0-1, 1 bb; Cooper Robertson, 0-1, 1 run, 2 bb, hbp; Bryson Heath, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Kylen Eskins, 0-0, 1 run, 1 bb; Hunter Hinkley, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Cayden Dossenbach, 0-0, 1 run, 1 bb.

RHE

W 093 32x x — 17 12 1

H 000 00x x — 0 4 2