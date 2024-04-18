Miami Trace walks off with win against London Miami Trace walks off with win against London Miami Trace walks off with win against London Miami Trace walks off with win against London Miami Trace walks off with win against London Miami Trace walks off with win against London

It was a meeting of former South Central Ohio League rivals when the London Red Raiders visited Miami Trace High School Thursday, April 18 for a varsity softball game.

London broke a 2-2 tie with one run in the top of the seventh, but Miami Trace rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 walk-off victory.

Kaylee Everhart was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace. She pitched a complete game, seven innings with 11 hits and three runs (two earned). She walked three and struck out seven.

Emilie Shepherd started for London and took the loss. She pitched 6.2 innings with five hits and four runs (two earned) with two walks and nine strikeouts.

London scored one run in the third and held that lead until Miami Trace scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.

Zoey Grooms was hit by a pitch and came all the way around to score on a London error that allowed Aubrey Keaton to reach base.

Keaton would score on a sacrifice fly by Ellie Hoppes to put Miami Trace in front, 2-1.

Sam Webb hit a double for London. She scored on a ground out to tie the game in the top of the fifth.

Through six innings, the game was knotted, 2-2. London loaded the bases in the sixth, but did not score.

Keaton had an infield hit for the Panthers in the bottom of the sixth, but, the game remained tied.

In the seventh for London, the first batter was retired on a ground out.

London hit a double and the following batter had an infield hit.

The next batter had an infield hit that loaded the bases with one out.

A strikeout put two away, before a third infield hit of the inning plated the go-ahead run. Another London base runner attempted to score on the play, but was tagged out at home.

In the bottom of the seventh, Mya Babineau led off with an infield hit. She soon stole second and the first out was recorded on a sharp liner to the shortstop.

Jayda Jones put down a sacrifice bunt, moving Babineau to third with two away.

Carlee Hauck followed with a walk and Ella McCarty delivered a hard ground single up the middle that scored Babineau and Hauck for the walk-off victory.

Miami Trace (4-7 overall) returns to Frontier Athletic Conference play with a game at Hillsboro Monday, followed by a home game against Hillsboro Tuesday.

London falls to 8-4 overall. They host Springfield Shawnee Friday and Bellefontaine Monday before traveling to Bellefontaine Wednesday.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Everhart, 1-3, 1 bb; Jayda Jones, 0-3; Dylaney Templin, 0-3; Carlee Hauck, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 run, 1 sb; Ella McCarty, 1-4, 2 rbi; Zoey Grooms, 0-2, 1 run, hbp; Onesti Evans, 0-2; Gracie Cordell, 0-1; Aubrey Keaton, 2-3, 1 run; Ellie Hoppes, 0-2, 1 rbi, 1 sac fly; Mya Babineau, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb.

Offensively for London: Josie Cover, 0-4; Sam Webb, 2-2, 2 runs, 2 bb, 1 2b, 1 sb; Lilly Gravely, 1-4, 1 rbi; Sophie Alt, 1-3, 1 bb; Emilie Shepherd, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Gwyn Weiber, 1-4; Avery Kaup, 0-2; Hannah Case, 1-2; Rylyn Helton, 2-4; Jacey Peters, 1-4.

RHE

L 001 010 1 — 3 11 2

MT 000 200 2 — 4 5 4