MT tennis falls to Jackson, 4-1

JACKSON — On Thursday, the Miami Trace tennis team traveled to the apple city to take on the Jackson Ironmen. The Panthers fell 1-4 to the Ironmen.

At first singles, Jonah Goddard lost to Landon Smith 0-6, 1-6

At second singles, Robbie Bennett lost against Ethan Crabtree 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

At third singles, Reilly Campbell won against Garrett Carper 6-3, 6-4

At first doubles, Aiden Pence and Tucker Walton lost to Hayden Jarvis and Dom Lane 1-6, 2-6.

At second doubles, Holten Pepper and Slade Strider lost to Cannon Stiffler and Clayton Jordan 4-6, 6-4, (10-6).

Miami Trace will look to get back on track on Thursday, April 25 when they travel to Washington.