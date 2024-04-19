MT tennis falls to Jackson, 4-1

JACKSON — On Thursday, the Miami Trace tennis team traveled to the apple city to take on the Jackson Ironmen. The Panthers fell 1-4 to the Ironmen.
At first singles, Jonah Goddard lost to Landon Smith 0-6, 1-6
At second singles, Robbie Bennett lost against Ethan Crabtree 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.
At third singles, Reilly Campbell won against Garrett Carper 6-3, 6-4
At first doubles, Aiden Pence and Tucker Walton lost to Hayden Jarvis and Dom Lane 1-6, 2-6.
At second doubles, Holten Pepper and Slade Strider lost to Cannon Stiffler and Clayton Jordan 4-6, 6-4, (10-6).
Miami Trace will look to get back on track on Thursday, April 25 when they travel to Washington.