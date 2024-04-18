City abatement committee holds meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Abatement of Public Nuisance Committee met recently at the administration building to report on structures under repair or in need of demolition.

Five city properties are currently in the repair stage and one property at 622 S. North St. is for sale by the owner and in need of repair. There are 12 properties currently in the “in process” stage where owners have been sent a notice of violation being found in need of repair, two of which are now in the repair stage after being inspected and in disrepair.

The structure at 726 Rawlings St., formerly Case Convalescence Center, later known as Carlton Manor Nursing Home, is slated for demolition and a bid was received for $187,000 to accomplish this task. The Fayette County Land Bank is the current owner of the long-abandoned property. The Land Bank has applied for a grant to cover the costs of demolition and cleanup of the property.

Two properties in advance stage of disrepair were 407 E. Temple St. and 513 E. Paint St., and owners were notified and cited by the city. The city attorney has filed an injunction against the owners of 817, 823, and 825 Clinton Ave., according to City Manager Joe Denen.

The property at 1045 Damon Drive was discussed regarding the owners using the residentially zoned property for non-residential activity. The owners were sent a notice of violation letter and the city attorney is filing legal action against the owners. Building Official Rod Bryant said that the owners were in the process of erecting a fence at the property, but that would not help the hide the violations, according to law.

There are 19 vacant lots currently in foreclosure for delinquent taxes within the city. A list of 17 properties was given that have current legislation coming to city council and are deemed ready for abatement.