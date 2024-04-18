FRHS humane agents recently discovered a box containing 11 2- or 3-day old puppies near the Jonesboro Road railroad crossing. They were able to get most of them back to their Animal Care and Adoption Center where a host of staff members were waiting to begin assessing and to bottle feed. Submitted photos FRHS investigates multiple cases of alleged animal abandonment

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) is currently conducting investigations into three cases of suspected animal abandonment — resulting in the rescue and care of 34 vulnerable animals, including cats, kittens, and puppies this week.

The most recent was late Tuesday evening when a humane agent was alerted to an incident near the Jonesboro Road railroad crossing in Fayette County, according to chief humane agent Brad Adams. A vigilant train conductor discovered a box containing 11 2- or 3-day-old puppies.

“Tragically, two of the puppies were believed to be deceased by the caller, which was verified,” Adams said.

The FRHS humane agent was able to get them back to their Animal Care and Adoption Center where a host of staff members were waiting to begin assessing and to bottle feed. FRHS networked with the Highland Humane Society for foster care assistance and is thankful for their quick response to an emergency call-to-action for foster care help Adams issued on social media.

The first case unfolded on Monday when a concerned citizen reported an incident in Ross County where a person allegedly moved and took two mother cats and left nine small kittens behind who still needed to nurse. One of the kittens was found deceased and another died shortly later, according to Adams.

The following day, humane agents received a call from the Chillicothe Municipal Court. Bailiffs, upon serving an eviction notice at Sherman Park, discovered two nursing mother cats at a residence in Chillicothe. One mother cat was nursing a litter of five kittens, while the other had seven.

Adams expressed deep concern over the rising incidences of animal abandonment, with the majority of the cases related to evictions.

Adams emphasized, “There is no justification for leaving animals behind. Resources are available, especially in urgent circumstances. Abandoning animals without intention to return constitutes a criminal offense, and we are actively pursuing those responsible for these reprehensible acts.”

“I am thankful for all those who called us and intervened on behalf of the animals who needed help,” said Adams “I am also thankful for an incredible group of colleagues at the humane society who, during each incident, were able to get the animals the care and any medical treatment needed.”

FRHS urges anyone with information about these cases to contact humane agents at 740-335-8126 or by email at [email protected]. FRHS is also seeking those who would like to become a foster care provider to call or visit their shelter at 4 Commercial Ave. in Washington C.H.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of animals. Its mission is to rescue animals in need, provide care for homeless animals, and advocate for adoption and spay/neuter. FRHS serves the Fayette County region and provides spay/neuter services, options for community cats, adoption, basic medical care, and humane law enforcement.

For more information about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, visit fayetteregionalhumane.org.