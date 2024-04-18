Adena Fayette named Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have chosen Adena Fayette Medical Center as Business of the Month. Adena Fayette Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital that provides inpatient and outpatient care to the residents of Fayette and surrounding counties. Services include; inpatient stays, observation and swing bed stays on the inpatient units. Outpatient services include; emergency care, lab and radiology. Pictured: Adena staff - Angie Curtis, Karen Oyer, Cheryl Royster, Tammie Wilson, Carolyn Wallin, Josh McCoy, Thomas Lynch, Nevada Teeters, Nancy Mitchem, Drew Horvath. Chamber Ambassadors - Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Lori Hatfield (Atomic Credit Union), Joel Menken (WCHO Radio), Kristy Bowers (Chamber President).

Submitted photo