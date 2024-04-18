Adena Fayette named Business of the Month

Staff Reports
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have chosen Adena Fayette Medical Center as Business of the Month. Adena Fayette Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital that provides inpatient and outpatient care to the residents of Fayette and surrounding counties. Services include; inpatient stays, observation and swing bed stays on the inpatient units. Outpatient services include; emergency care, lab and radiology. Pictured: Adena staff - Angie Curtis, Karen Oyer, Cheryl Royster, Tammie Wilson, Carolyn Wallin, Josh McCoy, Thomas Lynch, Nevada Teeters, Nancy Mitchem, Drew Horvath. Chamber Ambassadors - Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Lori Hatfield (Atomic Credit Union), Joel Menken (WCHO Radio), Kristy Bowers (Chamber President).

Submitted photo

