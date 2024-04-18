What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Children’s Garden: clematis trellises Submitted photo

Carnegie Public Library is your destination for learning new skills and taking up new hobbies! Our nonfiction collection, both in the library and online using our digital reading apps, Libby and Hoopla, contains a multitude of information to guide you in your endeavors. Teach yourself to crochet, paint or draw, learn how to build a birdhouse, cultivate your gardening skills, care for animals, and complete a DIY home project with the resources available from the library. In addition to these resources, we also offer informative programming and opportunities for patrons to share ideas and connect with others.

One way we have done this recently is by hosting our annual Seed Swap! Throughout the month of March, patrons were invited to bring in any seeds they had to share, swap, or donate. One patron donated several marigold and squash seeds from her own garden for others to enjoy! This Saturday, April 20, is our annual Plant Swap! Gardeners and plant lovers are invited to join us to bring in any extra seedlings, seeds, divided perennials, houseplants, and volunteers they want to share and find something new to add to their own garden. Also on April 20, kids and families can join Mr. Aaron in the library garden as we are replacing our old clematis trellises with new ones. Learn to drill, screw, hammer, and nail. (Parent supervision required with the tools). Kids may also play in (turn over) the soil.

Coming up in May, we will plant the garden on Saturday, May 11. Meet Mr. Aaron and Miss Raina in the library garden as we will plant for 2024. Vegetables and flowers go in the soil, mud on your hands, and popsicles for all that help! On Saturday, May 25 at 11 a.m., we will host Catherine Yeoman, owner of Flor & Co., for “So You’re a Plant Parent, Now What?” Catherine will be here to show us how to raise healthy and happy house plants!

Join the Genre Reading Challenge on Beanstack! Challenge yourself to read beyond what you can imagine! Stretch your reading skills and explore new genres, or specific types of books. Expanding what you read can strengthen your reading comprehension and spark your imagination! Open your free account on the Beanstack app or at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Log your reading to earn badges and be entered into prize drawings.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.