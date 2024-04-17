Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

2024 Hike for Hospice – April 20

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participate with Ohio Hospice of Fayette for the annual 2024 Hike for Hospice, a community favorite for the past 33 years. Rain, shine or snow, hikers gather to walk in memory or in honor of a loved one. Activities for all ages including a car show, food truck alley, live DJ, photo booth, emergency vehicles and bagpipe send off. Located at Grace Community Church 525 Glenn Ave., Washington Court House.

New Holland Lions Club Soup Supper – April 20

The New Holland Lions Club is holding an all you can eat soup supper on Saturday, April 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the New Holland United Methodist Church. Bean, chili and potato soups will be served along with cornbread, slaw, applesauce, pies, cakes and drinks. The supper is open to the public. Carry-outs are available and welcomed. For tickets or information, please text Paul Edgington at 740-606-3786. Donations for adults are $8 and $4 for children. Proceeds go to local charity groups and district projects.

MT Elementary LPDC meeting – April 23

The Miami Trace Local School District Elementary Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, April 23 at Miami Trace Elementary at 4:05 p.m. in the first floor conference room. Guests are welcome.

Administrative Professionals’ Luncheon – April 24

Come celebrate your administrative professionals at the Crown Room Banquet Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a fun lunch just for them! Show your gratitude for all they do with a time of fun entertainment and a chance to go home with some great door prizes! Visit the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce website for tickets at https://fayettecountyohio.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register.

Fairview Cemetery decoration removal – April 26

Jefferson Township Trustees have announced that all grave decorations must be removed from Fairview Cemetery prior to April 26. Spring cleanup has begun. All decorations remaining after that date will be removed by Jefferson Township personnel.

Fish with a Firefighter – April 27

The Washington Fire Department has scheduled an event for children to fish with a firefighter to be held on Saturday, April 27 at Eyman Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The fire department is partnering with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Washington High School Fishing Club for this event. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The adult must take full responsibility for the safety of the child they accompany. The event is free. No registration is required. Children are encouraged to bring their own rod and tackle. A limited supply will be available on a first come first serve basis. Bait will be provided while supplies last. All volunteer fire departments serving Fayette County will be joining the Washington Fire Department to help with this children’s’ educational activity.

Smash It Courthouse Crash – April 27

The “Smash It” Courthouse crash demo derby will return to the Fayette County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.