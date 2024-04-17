Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, Bloomington, MN v. Hunter Sever, 424 E. Court St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,317.11, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, OH v. Kyley Howland and Bryce Combs, 749 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $13,346.41, for complaint.

Cavalry Spv I LLC, Columbus, OH v. Joshua A. Moore, 423 E. East St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,592.92, for complaint.

Bank of America, Charlotte, NC v. Kevin Alkire, 319 McElwain St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,125.21, for complaint.

Capital One, Dublin, OH v. Zachary J. Ellenberger, 3889 South Ct. SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,836.76, for complaint.

Capital One, Dublin, OH v. Amanda E. Wilson, 9718 Washington New Martinsburg Road SW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,929.98, for complaint.

Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus, OH v. Laura Adams, 309 Buckeye Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $992.78, for complaint.

Cavalry Spv LLC, Columbus OH v. Bradley F. Mossbarger, 5411 SR 753 SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,129.57, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, OH v. Alissa K. Bonecutter, 1019 Golfview Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,023.19, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Byron Wilson, Milledgeville, OH, claims amount $1,855.89, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Jeffrey Miles, 4059 Main St. SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,029.98, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Jason Cupp, 1106 Clemson Plz., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,943.39, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Zebulon D. Workman, 46 Lincoln Street 343, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $996.21, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Mandy Tinkler, 822 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $995.91, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Zachary Culp, 642 Comfort Ln., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,314.73, for complaint.

US Bank National Association, Independence, OH v. Brandi R. Baldridge, 106 E. Concord Ln., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $13,551.66, for complaint.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Irvine, CA v. Brandon Robinson, 422 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,768.91, for complaint.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, SD v. Bryson Laytart, 1010 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,434.94, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Tiffany Cooper, 431 Madison Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $875.06, for complaint.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, Wilmington, DE v. Marie Cooper, 1327 Nelson Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,265.16, for complaint.

Collins Asset Group LLC, Austin, TX v. Michael Therrien, 526 W. Elm St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,958.67, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Kathey Ellis, 1026 Cedar St. Apt. 6, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,188.49, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Kathy Burch, 1215 Gregg St. Apt. 308, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $989.74, for complaint.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, Wilmington, DE v. Deven Baughn, 380 Ely St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $13,789.82, for complaint.

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, Minneapolis, MN v. Jack P. Blair, 5181 Robinson Road SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $824.08, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Kathy J. Yoakum, 971 Delaware St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,917.39, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Cortney Stratton, 3075 Bogus Road SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,834.13, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Jacquelyn Koehring, 917 Gregg St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,350.97.