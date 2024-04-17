Fayette County one of initial communities eligible for new universal nurse home visiting program

Gov. Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced the initial communities in 11 counties, including Fayette County, that will be served by the new universal nurse home visiting program, Family Connects, and its partner organizations. This evidence-based program will begin this summer with the goal of serving 4,000 families.

Family Connects will offer all new families, within the geographic areas selected, a nurse home visit around three weeks after the family brings their baby home, according to a news release.

“Family Connects will allow Ohio to offer support to every new mom and family right after they come home with their new baby, to answer questions or address concerns they may have, as well as connect them to any clinical or community support they need,” said DeWine. “Similar programs have a proven track record of reducing infant mortality. In places where these programs have been implemented, rates of child protective services investigations have decreased by 44 percent, and mothers showed a 30 percent drop in postpartum depression and a 50 percent reduction in emergency room visits.”

The visits will begin in the summer with the goal of serving approximately 4,000 new families within a year of beginning the program. The partners and communities include:

Greene County Public Health, Darke County General Health District, Fayette County Public Health and Sidney-Shelby County Health Department: this collaborative will offer visits to families in Darke, Fayette, Greene and Shelby counties.

“For families who didn’t get connected to one of our Help Me Grow Home Visiting programs during their pregnancies, Family Connects offers us another opportunity to check in to ensure that both mom and the baby are doing well,” said Ohio Department of Children and Youth Director Kara Wente. “We hope these visits help get families the support they need and also introduce them to the continuum of programs that the Department of Children and Youth, and our partners, can offer to them through childhood.”

“This collaboration marks yet another significant step towards Ohio’s impressive work to build stronger, healthier families. Family Connects International proudly joins with Governor DeWine, Director Wente, the Ohio Department of Children and Youth and other friends and allies to launch Family Connects with five new community partners in Ohio, enriching lives, strengthening families, and nurturing communities one connection at a time,” said Jenny Jensen, acting chief operating officer for Family Connects International.

During their hospital stay, families will be offered the opportunity to schedule a visit. For more information on the program, visit familyconnects.org