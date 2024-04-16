WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 13

Carolee Copley, 51, 624 4th St., O.V.I., O.V.I. per se, left of center.

April 12

Joshua S. Moss, 34, Hillsboro, license forfeiture suspension, expired registration, fictitious plates.

Cheyra D. Laufer, 31, Staunton, non-compliance suspension, expired registration, fictitious plates.

Joseph W. Adams, 45, 732 Yeoman St., expired registration.

Tayla A. Rummer, 29, 507 Comfort Lane, driving upon right side of roadway violation.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., possession of tobacco.