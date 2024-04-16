Ice Cube and Jamey Johnson coming to the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced the final two concerts, as well as free shows, in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series, according to a news release.

Five previous announcements were made on Jan. 19, Feb. 20, March 5, March 19, and April 2. Tuesday’s announcement, the final of six total announcements, includes famous rapper and actor Ice Cube, as well as country music star Jamey Johnson.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting this Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m., ending Thursday, April 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair, giving concertgoers and fair fans the opportunity to enjoy the food, rides, entertainment, agriculture, arts, and all other aspects of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair on the dates listed below.

KIDZ BOP Live 2024

Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

$32

Tickets on sale now

Alabama Roll on North America Tour presented by Kenworth with special guest Jade Eagleson

Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

$75, $65

Tickets on sale now

Stone Temple Pilots with special guest Soul Asylum

Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

$47, $37

Tickets on sale now

Boyz II Men with guest comedian Preacher Lawson

Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

$48, $38

Tickets on sale now

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m.

No ticket required. Included in fair admission.

La Zenda Norteña

Sunday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

$20

Tickets on sale now

Lauren Daigle Kaleidoscope Nights Tour

Monday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

$68, $58

Tickets on sale now

Hotel California (Eagles Tribute)

presented by AARP Ohio

Tuesday, July 30 at 1 p.m.

No ticket required. Included in fair admission.

Ice Cube

Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

$62, $52

Tickets on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

$65, $55

Tickets on sale now

Stephen Sanchez

Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

$50, $40

Tickets on sale now

Ohio Players and Midnight Star

Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

$33, $23

Tickets on sale now

Jamey Johnson What a View Tour with special guest Southall

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

$48, $38

Tickets on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

No ticket required. Included in fair admission.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the fair include fair admission.

Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair, according to the release. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2024 Ohio State Fair will run July 24 – Aug. 4.

For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.