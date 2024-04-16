Sabina woman injured in car-deer accident

JASPER TWP. — A Sabina woman was Care-Flighted from the scene of a one-vehicle accident involving a deer Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Danielle Gilliam, 54, of 4757 Haines Road, was driving her 2015 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Marchant Luttrell Road when a deer entered the path of the vehicle, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office report.

Gilliam’s vehicle struck the deer, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the ditch — causing it to overturn twice before coming to rest on its right side. Gilliam was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Gilliam was flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment.

No one else was inside the vehicle, according to the FCSO. Authorities located the deer carcass on the scene.