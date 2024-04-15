Blue Lion tennis falls 3-2 to Circleville

Blue Lion senior Blake Bagheri hits a serve during his first singles match against Grant Pinkerton of Circleville on Monday, April 15, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Blue Lions hosted Circleville on Monday in a non-conference tennis contest. Washington would come up just short, losing 3-2.

At first Singles, Blake Bagheri (WCH) defeated Grant Pinkerton (CIR) 2-6, 7-6 (6), and a 10-7 tiebreaker.

At second singles, Mason Mullins (WCH) defeated Justin Darnell (CIR) 6-3, 6-0.

At third singles, Jon Rader (WCH) fell to Slater Search (CIR) 3-6, 0-6.

At first doubles, Nathan Upthegrove and Nick Walker (WCH) fell to Carlos Vazqueza and Reid Seimetz (CIR) 2-6, 2-6.

At second doubles, Landon and Logan Miller (WCH) lost to Liam Goodheart and Will Flory (CIR) 0-6, 0-6.

Washington will compete again on Wednesday at home against Greeneview at 4:30 p.m.