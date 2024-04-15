Blue Lions top Cavs, 10-1

Blue Lion senior John Wall pitched two innings in relief against the Chillicothe Cavaliers on Monday, April 15, 2024. Wall allowed no runs on two hits while striking out three. Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions (8-2, 3-0 FAC) hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers (3-6, 2-2 FAC) on Monday, looking to stay undefeated in conference play.

The game remained scoreless through two innings, until the Blue Lions scored three runs in the third inning and broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning to make it 7-0. The Cavs scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, and Washington added three more in the bottom of the sixth to make the final score 10-1 in favor of the Blue Lions.

Will Miller earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on five hits, with three walks and seven strikeouts through five innings.

John Wall pitched the final two innings in relief, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out three.

Trent Wade suffered the loss on the mound for Chillicothe, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts through three innings.

Jack Oyer pitched three innings in relief, allowing seven runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Bryson Heath led off the three-run third inning with a single to centerfield. Aden Osborne walked, and Bryce Yeazel grounded out to advance both runners. Wall walked to load the bases, and Evan Lynch walked to score Heath. After the next batter struck out for the second out of the inning, Miller singled to drive in Osborne and Wall. The next batter grounded out to end the inning.

The bottom of the fourth inning started with a ground out for Washington. Heath then walked and Osborne reached on an error that moved Heath to third. Yeazel singled to left field to score Heath and move Osborne to second. Wall then popped out for the second out of the inning. Lynch singled to score both Osborne and Yeazel, and Lotz followed with a single to score Lynch. Miller then popped out to end the inning.

As previously mentioned, Washington’s final three runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Yeazel led off with a single to left field and Wall drew a walk. Lynch then singled to right field to score Yeazel. The next batter struck out and then Miller grounded out to score Wall. Cooper Robertson was hit by a pitch and then Gavin Coffman reached on an error that scored Lynch, which proved to be the final run of the game for either team.

Offensively for the Blue Lions, they collected 10 hits as a team with one extra base hit.

Lynch was 2-for-2 with two walks, four RBI and two runs scored.

Miller was 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Yeazel was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Lotz was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Osborne was 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.

Heath was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Wall was 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

Washington (9-2, 4-0 FAC) will travel to take on Chillicothe (3-7, 2-3 FAC) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the final game of the season series between the two.