Miami Trace softball run-rules McClain, 16-4

On the most beautiful day of this early spring thus far, with not a lot of wind, abundant sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted the first of back-to-back Frontier Athletic Conference softball games with the McClain Lady Tigers Monday, April 15.

Miami Trace won the game by run-rule, 16-4 in five innings.

Kaylee Everhart started and got the win for Miami Trace. She pitched five innings with seven hits and four runs (three earned). She did not walk a batter and struck out six. She hit one batter.

G. Bowers pitched four innings for McClain. She allowed 11 hits and 16 runs (15 earned) with eight walks and no strikeouts.

Miami Trace trailed in this game, 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third.

There they erupted for 11 runs to which they would add five more in the bottom of the fourth.

McClain added two runs in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth.

For Miami Trace, Dylaney Templin, Ella McCarty and Ryleigh Vincent each had two hits.

McCarty hit a double and Vincent had a triple. Vincent scored twice and drove in two runs. McCarty scored one run and knocked in four.

Templin scored one run and drove in three.

Jayda Jones hit a triple, walked twice, drove in four runs and scored three times.

Zoey Grooms singled and scored; Onesti Evans singled, scored one run and drove in one; Aubrey Keaton had one hit, one RBI and scored one run and Mya Babineau had one hit, walked twice and scored three runs.

B. Cummins had two hits for McClain, while Olivia Stegbauer, Kenzie Wise, H. Peabody, Bowers and S. Easter each had one hit for the Lady Tigers. Cummins and Bowers each hit a double.

McClain is now 4-8 overall, 1-4 in the FAC.

Miami Trace (3-6 overall, 2-1 FAC) is scheduled to play on Daryl Unger Field at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Everhart, 0-1, 3 bb, 3 runs; Jayda Jones, 1-2, 3 runs, 4 rbi, 2 bb, 1 3b; Dylaney Templin, 2-3, 1 run, 1 bb, 3 rbi; Ella McCarty, 2-4, 1 run, 4 rbi, 1 2b; Zoey Grooms, 1-4, 1 run; Onesti Evans 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Rhiley Keaton, 0-1; Aubryey Keaton, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Ryleigh Vincent, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 3b; Mya Babineau, 1-1, 2 bb, 3 runs, 1 sb.

RHE

Mc 100 21x x — 4 7 1

MT 00(11) 5xx x — 16 11 3