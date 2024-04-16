Panther tennis defeats Hillsboro, 3-2

The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Hillsboro on Tuesday in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest. The Panthers would prevail over the Indians by a score of 3-2.

At first singles, Jonah Goddard won 6-1, 6-3.

At second singles, Robbie Bennet won 6-3, 6-0.

At third singles, Reilly Campbell won 6-1, 6-3.

At first doubles, Tucker Walton and Aiden Pence lost 1-6, 0-6.

At second doubles, Slade Strider and Holten Pepper lost 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.

Miami Trace will travel to Jackson on Thursday to take on the Ironmen at 4:30 p.m.