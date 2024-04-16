Armstrong throws 2-hitter for Panthers in 7-0 win over McClain

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers traveled south to Greenfield Tuesday, April 16 to take on the McClain Tigers in a varsity baseball game at Mitchell Park.

They were looking to level the season series at a game apiece after falling to McClain Monday, 11-6.

Senior Brady Armstrong delivered a very strong performance on the mound for the Panthers to shut the Tigers down, 7-0.

Armstrong pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits. He walked three and struck out eight.

Kaden Penwell started and took the loss for the Tigers. He pitched three innings with six hits and six runs (three earned) with three walks and two strikeouts.

Easton Ary worked four innings for McClain, allowing two hits and one unearned run. He issued four walks.

Miami Trace scored all the runs they would need with three in the top of the first.

It was 4-0 Panthers after two innings and 6-0 in favor of Miami Trace after three innings.

The Panthers added one more run in the sixth.

Miami Trace had eight hits, led by Justin Robinson going 3 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Armstrong was 2 for 4 with one run scored and two RBI.

Cooper Enochs hit a double and drove in one run; Cam Morton had one hit and Austin Brown had one hit for the Panthers.

Owen Sykes and C. McCune each had one hit for the Tigers.

Miami Trace improved to 6-5 overall, 3-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with the win.

McClain dipped to 4-5 overall, 1-3 in the conference.

Miami Trace will play Madison Plains at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe Thursday, then host Goshen Friday before visiting Springfield Northeastern Saturday.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Cooper Enochs, 1-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b; Brody McBee, 0-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, 2 sb; Jameson Hyer, 0-0, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 bb, hbp, sac fly; Evan Colegrove, 0-2, 1 run, 2 bb; Brady Armstrong, 2-4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Konnor May, 0-4, 1 rbi; Cam Morton, 1-4; Justin Robinson 3-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Alex Robinson, 0-1; Austin Brown, 1-3, 1 bb; Austin Boedeker, 1 sb.

RHE

MT 312 001 0 — 7 8 0

Mc 000 000 0 — 0 2 1