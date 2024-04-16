Miami Trace tennis falls to Logan Elm

Miami Trace’s Reilly Campbell makes the return during a third singles match against Logan Elm Monday, April 15, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

On a lovely spring day Monday, April 15, the Miami Trace tennis team hosted the Braves from Logan Elm High School.

Logan Elm won the match, five courts to none.

At first singles, Jonah Goddard lost Maddox Arledge, 1-6 3-6.

At second singles, Robbie Bennett lost to Mason Wolfe, 4-6 0-6.

Reilly Campbell lost to Sam Braun at third singles, 2-6 2-6.

At first doubles, Aiden Pence and Slade Strider lost to Maggie Wilson and Will Higginbotham, 0-6 2-6

Levi Morrison and Holten Pepper lost to Zach Speas and Grey Braun at second doubles, 3-6 0-6.