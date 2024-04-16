Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Lady Lions fall to Chillicothe, 10-0 Lady Lions fall to Chillicothe, 10-0 Lady Lions fall to Chillicothe, 10-0 Lady Lions fall to Chillicothe, 10-0 Lady Lions fall to Chillicothe, 10-0

CHILLICOTHE — On a warm third of five Tuesdays in April, the Washington Lady Lions varsity softball team traveled to Chillicothe to challenge the Lady Cavaliers in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest on April 16.

Chillicothe won the game, 10-0 in five innings.

The Lady Cavaliers scored two runs in the second, third and fourth innings and ended the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, in accordance with the 10-run rule.

Chillicothe had 14 hits and committed one error.

Washington had one hit and five errors.

Olivia Haycook had Washington’s lone base hit.

For Chillicothe, C.J. Rittinger and Brianna Cousins led the offense, each with three hits.

Rittinger hit a double and a triple to drive in three runs, while scoring twice.

Rittinger was also the winning pitcher for Chillicothe.

She worked five innings with three walks, nine strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Cousins drove in two runs and scored one.

Additionally for Chillicothe, Morgan Webb went 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored and Alyssa Dudley went 2 for 3.

Vivian Morgan, Cadie Boltenhouse, Isabella Witte and Mallorie McCloy each had one hit. Each of those four players scored one run for Chillicothe, while Boltenhouse and McCloy also each drove in one run. Witte’s hit was a double.

Webb and Kaydence Melott each had one stolen base.

For Washington, Lilly Shaw, Mikhaylee Ragland and Trinity Hixon each walked with Ragland and Hixon each having one stolen base.

Hixon started in the pitcher’s circle for Washington, taking the loss. She pitched 4.1 innings with 14 hits and 10 runs (6 earned) with no walks and five strikeouts.

Chillicothe improved to 6-6 overall, 3-3 in the FAC with the win.

With the loss, Washington fell to 3-7 overall, 1-4 in the conference.

Washington has a game to make up at Hillsboro Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Unioto visits Washington High School Thursday.

Washington will visit Jackson Monday, April 22 and host Jackson Tuesday, April 23 for a pair of FAC games.

Chillicothe plays at Pickerington North Saturday, then returns to FAC play Monday at Mitchell Park in Greenfield and Tuesday the Lady Cavaliers host McClain.

RHE

W 000 00x x — 0 1 5

C 022 24x x — 10 14 1