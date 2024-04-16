Cavaliers walk off against Blue Lions, 4-3 Cavaliers walk off against Blue Lions, 4-3 Cavaliers walk off against Blue Lions, 4-3 Cavaliers walk off against Blue Lions, 4-3 Cavaliers walk off against Blue Lions, 4-3

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team played the second of consecutive Frontier Athletic Conference games against the Chillicothe Cavaliers Tuesday.

Washington won its home game with Chillicothe on Monday, 10-1.

On a warm April 16, Chillicothe rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to post a 4-3 victory.

The Blue Lions strung together single runs in the second, third and fifth innings for a 3-0 lead.

The Cavaliers plated one run in the sixth.

In the seventh, the Cavaliers loaded the bases with two outs.

With Chillicothe trailing, 3-2, T. Wade delivered a deep fly to center that went for a two-run double bringing home the tying and winning runs.

A. Hutchinson had two hits for Chillicothe and scored two runs.

M. Brown, C. Butler, McGlone and D. Barron each had one hit for the Cavs.

Bryce Yeazel started and pitched 6.2 innings. He allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) with three walks and three strikeouts. He hit one batter.

Evan Lynch pitched to three batters in the bottom of the seventh. He suffered the loss with two hits, one run (earned) and one walk.

Brown started and pitched six innings for Chillicothe. He allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) with four walks and nine strikeouts.

V. Haller pitched one inning with one strikeout for the win.

Chillicothe improves to 4-6 overall, 3-2 in the FAC. The Cavs play at Logan Wednesday, at Waverly Thursday and at Hilliard Bradley Saturday before traveling to Greenfield to play McClain on Monday after which they will host the Tigers on Tuesday.

Washington (now 8-4 overall, 4-1 in the FAC, has a make-up game at Hillsboro Wednesday.

The Blue Lions are scheduled to host Unioto Thursday, then play at Jackson in a return to conference play on Monday. The Blue Lions will host the Ironmen on Tuesday, April 23.

Offensively for Washington: Aden Osborne, 0-4; Bryce Yeazel, 0-4; John Wall, 1-3, 1 run, hbp; Evan Lynch, 1-1, 2 bb, 2 runs, 1 3b hbp, 2 sb; Sam Lotz, 1-4, 1 rbi; Will Miller, 0-3, 1 sb; Cooper Robertson, 1-4; Gavin Coffman, 0-3; Bryson Heath, 1-2, 1 bb;

RHE

W 011 010 0 — 3 5 1

C 000 001 3 — 4 7 2