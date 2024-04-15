Local mental health conference is May 3

Jeenee Morrison Mark Leach

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a spring conference for Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

“Means Matter” will take place on Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Ohio State University Fayette County Extension Office, 1415 Route 22 SW, Washington C.H. The conference and lunch are offered at no cost to the first 50 people who register.

“Means reduction” (reducing a suicidal person’s access to highly lethal means) is an important part of a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, it is based on the following understandings:

– Many suicide attempts occur with little planning during a short-term crisis.

– Intent isn’t all that determines whether an attempter lives or dies; means also matter.

– 90% of attempters who survive do not go on to die by suicide later.

– Access to firearms is a risk factor for suicide.

– Firearms used in youth suicide usually belong to a parent.

– Reducing access to lethal means saves lives.

The FCSPC has partnered with local, regional, and state agencies to bring education to Fayette County about how we can reduce the risk of death by suicide by reducing access to lethal means. Topics for the conference include “Arm Yourself For the Conversation” and “QPR Gatekeeper Training – Question, Persuade, Refer” and there will be a resource fair throughout the event.

Arm Yourself for the Conversation

Mark Leach, shooting range and training manager at Vance Outdoors, will present “Arm Yourself For the Conversation.” Are you a veteran, or is something that you love a veteran? How do you prepare yourself to ask “Are you OK?” or “Are you thinking about hurting yourself?” Understanding mindset gives you confidence. We will discuss a veteran’s perspective, what drives them, how they cope, and how we get them to open up. Let’s have a candid conversation about saving lives.

Leach served 11 years in the United States Army, most of which he was overseas. He left active duty after Desert Storm and went to work with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation as a Corrections Officer at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (Lucasville) before starting his career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He retired from the patrol as a lieutenant commanding the Columbus Metro Post. All in all, Leach had three commands, also working as a road trooper and as an instructor at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy for six years, focused on firearms, self-defense, and officer safety. He currently works for Vance Outdoors as the shooting range and training manager.

QPR Gatekeeper Training – Question, Persuade, Refer

Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. Each year thousands of Americans, like you, are saying “Yes” to saving the life of a friend, colleague, sibling, or neighbor. As a QPR-trained Gatekeeper, you will learn to: recognize the warning signs of suicide, know how to offer hope, know how to get help, and save a life.

The presenter, Jeenee Morrison, obtained her master’s degree in social work from Cleveland State University in 2008. She also obtained her master’s degree in science of management with a focus on healthcare administration at Southern New Hampshire University. Additionally, she is currently in a PhD program at Franklin University focusing on healthcare administration.

She began working at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center in 2008. Over the last 15 years she has worked in residential substance use disorder treatment, a day program for the severely mentally ill, provided individual and group PTSD therapy, and other therapeutic programs. Currently, she is the community engagement and partnership coordinator for the Chillicothe VA where she works with county suicide prevention coalitions to reach veterans, their families, and service members. She is the chair of the Social Work Education Committee and the chair of the Postvention Response Team at the Chillicothe VA. She is certified as a trainer for QPR, VA SAVE, and social skills training. She serves as a clinical supervisor for non-independently licensed social workers as well.

In addition to the speakers, local, regional, and state agencies will be present to provide and talk about mental health resources. Participating agencies include Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, Chillicothe VA, Fayette County Community Action, PARS (Fayette Recovery Center), NAMI of Southern Ohio, Paint Valley ADAMH Board, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, LifeSide Ohio, Man Therapy Ohio, Spirit of Truth Church / The Wake, and Fifth Third Bank. Additional agencies providing support for the event include Fayette County Public Health, Fayette County EMS, and the OSU Extension Office – Fayette County.

Registration is required. There are three ways to register: email [email protected]; call 740-606-7688; or visit bit.ly/meansmatter24.

To stay updated about the activities of the Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition, follow its Facebook page at facebook.com/FayetteCPSC.