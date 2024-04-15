Blue Lions fall to Springfield Northeastern, 8-6

SPRINGFIELD — On Saturday, the Washington Blue Lions (8-1, 3-0 FAC) traveled to take on Springfield Northeastern (1-5, 0-3 OHC) in a non conference baseball contest.

Down six runs after six innings, the Blue Lions rallied but were only able to get four of the six runs back as they fell by a final score of 8-6.

Aden Osborne started for Washington, allowing two runs (both earned) on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts through four innings.

Sam Lotz suffered the loss in relief, allowing six runs (all earned) on four hits with three walks and one strikeout through two innings.

Offensively, the Blue Lions collected nine hits with four extra base hits.

Will Miller led the way going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Evan Lynch was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Osborne was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Lotz was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

John Wall was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Cooper Robertson was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Bryson Heath was 1-for-2 with a walk.

Washington (8-2, 3-0 FAC) will look to get back on track tonight as they host Chillicothe (3-6, 2-2 FAC) at 5 p.m.