SSCC to host engineering program open house

Southern State Community College’s Engineering Department will hold an open house on Thursday, May 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Central Campus in Hillsboro.

The event will serve as a preview to new students who might be interested in attending this fall semester, which begins in August. Registration is currently underway.

During the evening, attendees can engage with faculty, staff, and current students who are enrolled in the programs, tour classrooms, and lab space, meet with four-year transfer partners like Miami University, learn about scholarships, and more.

”One of the best ways to ensure your job is recession-proof is to have a diversified skillset,” says SSCC associate professor of engineering Jim Barnett. “An engineering degree from SSCC will help ensure your employer (or future employer) that you have the foundation necessary for success. Whether you are 16 or 60, it is never too late to change your future,” Barnett adds.

An engineering degree can provide access to almost any career, according to a news release. Engineering is a growing field in today’s technology-centered world, from designing and analyzing data to operating and maintaining different equipment. With an engineering background, graduates can stand out in the job market.

Those interested in an engineering career have many pathways to choose from at Southern State. The programs are designed to provide students with hands-on experience and cover various topics, including engineering graphics, AutoCAD, DC circuits and devices, computer-aided manufacturing, physics, technical report writing, hydraulics, pneumatics, and more.

“Come visit me on May 9 from 4-7 p.m. I would love the opportunity to show you what your future could look like with an SSCC engineering degree,” said Barnett.

If you are interested in learning more about the engineering programs at Southern State but are unable to attend the event, you can email Jim Barnett at [email protected].

Those interested may also visit www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/engineering.shtml or call (937) 393-3431.