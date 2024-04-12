Miami Trace run-rules East Clinton, 16-1 Miami Trace run-rules East Clinton, 16-1 Miami Trace run-rules East Clinton, 16-1 Miami Trace run-rules East Clinton, 16-1 Miami Trace run-rules East Clinton, 16-1 Miami Trace run-rules East Clinton, 16-1 Miami Trace run-rules East Clinton, 16-1

CHILLICOTHE — At the end of windy, wet early week of spring, the Miami Trace High School varsity baseball team returned to the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe Friday, April 12 to take on former South Central Ohio League opponent East Clinton.

Miami Trace won the game in five innings, 16-1.

Three Miami Trace pitchers combined to strike out 12 Astros.

Xavier Lawhorn started and pitched three innings for the win for the Panthers. He allowed one run (unearned) on one hit with three walks and six strikeouts.

Konnor May pitched one inning, striking out three batters and Trenton Huffman worked one inning with one walk and three strikeouts.

Peyton Lilly started and sustained the loss for the Astros. He pitched 1.2 innings with five hits and six runs (two earned). He walked two and struck out one.

L. Dunn pitched two innings with eight hits and nine runs (six earned). He walked two and struck out two.

D. Day pitched one-third of an inning with one hit and one run (it was unearned).

The Panthers scored early and often, putting runs on the board in each of their four turns at bat.

Miami Trace scored four runs in the first, two in the second, six in the third and four more in the fourth.

The Astros scored one run in the third inning.

Justin Robinson was the game’s leading hitter, going 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored.

Cooper Enochs was 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Both of his hits were doubles.

Brady Armstrong went 2 for 2, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Eight other Panthers — Gaige Stuckey, Cade Whitaker, Austin Brown, Brody McBee, Jameson Hyer, Ben Mathews, Cam Morton and Lawhorn — each had one hit.

Lawhorn walked three times and scored one run; Stuckey walked and scored two runs; Brown walked and scored three runs; Hyer scored one run and drove in one; May scored one run and had one RBI; Whitaker scored one run and Mathews scored one run.

Toby Huff had East Clinton’s lone hit and Lilly walked and scored.

In the first inning for the Panthers, Enochs doubled in a run, Morton doubled, scoring two runs and Robinson singled home a run.

Miami Trace scored six runs on five hits in the third inning. Brown and Zimmerman both walked to force in a run, while Enochs doubled in two and Armstrong singled, bringing two mates home.

East Clinton committed six errors to one for Miami Trace.

The Panthers improve to 5-4 overall.

The Astros fall to 1-6 with the loss.

Miami Trace was to play Cedarville Saturday, April 13, but that game has been cancelled.

The Panthers return to Frontier Athletic Conference play Monday with a home game against the McClain Tigers.

Miami Trace will then visit Mitchell Park in Greenfield to play the Tigers on Tuesday, April 16. Games start at 5 p.m.

East Clinton will host Bethel-Tate Monday and travel to West Union on Tuesday.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 bb, 1 sb; Cade Whitaker, 1-1, 1 run; Austin Brown, 1-3, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Cooper Enochs, 2-3, 2 runs, 3 rbi, 2 2b; Keenan Moore, 0-1; Brady Armstrong, 2-2, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 bb; Brody McBee, 1-1; Jameson Hyer, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b, 2 sb; Konnor May, 0-1, 1 run, 1 bb; Cam Morton, 1-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 2b, hbp; Garrett Zimmerman, 0-1, 1 bb, hbp; Xavier Lawhorn, 0-1; Justin Robinson, 3-4, 2 rbi, 1 run; Ben Mathews, 1-4, 1 run.

RHE

EC 001 00x x — 1 1 6

MT 426 4xx x — 16 14 1