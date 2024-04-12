Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 15-19 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, fruit, cinnamon graham crackers

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, potatoes & carrots, green beans, roll/muffin, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 15-19 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch