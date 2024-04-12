Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 15-19 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, fruit, cinnamon graham crackers
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, potatoes & carrots, green beans, roll/muffin, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 15-19 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch