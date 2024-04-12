A delicious dessert with an interesting name

Hello!

This week’s recipe has an interesting name….to say the least!

After tasting this super cool dessert you will understand the meaning behind its unusual name. Its name is “Girdle Buster.” I’m sure someone made up this name because it’s so good you don’t want to stop eating it.

This one is just a variation of the old “Chocolate pudding dessert” that we were making back in the 80’s. Who didn’t love that dessert?

The crust is different, it calls for chocolate sandwich cookies like Oreos and better yet, use the double stuffed Oreos.

It’s a great summertime dessert. But you will have to use the oven for just a short seven minutes, but it will be worth it, trust me. It’s just to set the crust.

Other than the short oven visit, this recipe is cool and very rich. Again, it’s the crust that makes it rich.

You can change it up too. I like to put sliced strawberries between the layers. If you want to you can use banana pudding and slice some bananas and put those between the layers. But there’s a lot to be said just for making the recipe just the way it is.

You will have an empty dish very quickly. Hence, the name….

This recipe calls for using a nine-inch square pan, also, another option is using a spring form pan, but you can easily double the cream cheese layer and the pudding and put it in a 11×13. If you are serving very many people you might want to do just that.

A Sunday dinner table worthy recipe.

Girdle Buster

18 chocolate sandwich cookies with extra crème filling (like double stuff Oreos)

4 tablespoon butter, melted.

2 cups cold milk

1(3.4 ounce) package instant chocolate pudding mix

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese softened

2 (12 ounce) containers frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/3 cup confectioner’s sugar

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

2. Blend cookies in a food processor until finely crushed. Mix in melted butter. Press crust mixture into

the bottom and ¼ inch up the edges of a 9×9 inch baking dish.

3. Bake in the preheated oven for 7 minutes. Set aside to cool completely.

4. Whisk milk and pudding mix together for 2 minutes. Let stand until thickened, about 5 minutes.

5. Beat together cream cheese, 1 container of whipped topping and confectioners sugar. Layer cream cheese mixture over the baked crust.

6. Spread the pudding on top

7. Top it off with the second container of whipped topping.

8. Chill.

Enjoy!