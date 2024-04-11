City council talks a variety of topics at meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, April 10. After the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting, there were no communications and no finance report.

The city manager report included the need to hire two police officers and one or two new firefighters for the city departments.

City Manager Joe Denen reported that the repair of the city’s outdoor weather warning system was a high priority due to tornado season approaching. Denen thanked Washington Fire Chief Tim Downing for all the work done on the information to upgrade the city system.

Denen reported an upcoming flower planting project at the rear of Washington Cemetery to help with water runoff to the creek in that area. He said, “small projects sometimes have great impact.”

Denen encouraged all city residents to file their city taxes on time. The tax office is open and available to assist residents in this effort.

In the city attorney report, Mark Pitstick said there are currently 20 properties where mowing is required and if violations continue, the city will mow the areas and charge the property owner $250 for this service. No grass cuttings from the mowings will be allowed on the streets to clog storm drains, Pitstick said.

No citizens spoke at the meeting during public participation.

In legislative matters, the abatement ordinances placed on third reading were passed and the following 14 properties are being placed on the abatement schedule: 310 Cherry St., 716 Broadway St., 228 Hickory St., 1011 Orvilla Ave., 233 Henkle St., 410 Delaware St., 314 Fountain Ave., 1022 Rawlings St., 516 Lewis St., 901 Sycamore St., 708 S. Main St., 707 Broadway St., 525 Delaware St., and 619 Broadway St.

These houses in major disrepair will be removed and the land can be later sold to recoup the costs, according to council.

In council remarks, council member Sylvia Call said she is glad to be helping improve life for the community with these matters before council. Steve Shiltz said the abating of these properties is a great improvement for the city.