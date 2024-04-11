Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

2nd Saturday Car Cruise, Food Truck & Concerts – April 13

Enjoy a car cruise, food trucks and concerts at Main Street in Washington Court House, Ohio from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Literacy Night – April 16

Fayette County Early Learning Center and Cherry Hill Preschool are hosting a Physical Literacy Story Walk featuring the book “Rosie’s Walk” by Pat Hutchins. Enjoy an evening of fun, door prizes and learning that will allow your child to develop spatial awareness and expand their positional language through use of prepositions such as “over,” “across” and “through.” This event has been specifically designed to engage families with children ages birth to 5 years old. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Hall, 1867 Old US 35 NW in Washington C.H.

2024 Hike for Hospice – April 20

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participate with Ohio Hospice of Fayette for the annual 2024 Hike for Hospice, a community favorite for the past 33 years. Rain, shine or snow, hikers gather to walk in memory or in honor of a loved one. Activities for all ages including a car show, food truck alley, live DJ, photo booth, emergency vehicles and bagpipe send off. Located at Grace Community Church 525 Glenn Ave., Washington Court House.

New Holland Lions Club Soup Supper – April 20

The New Holland Lions Club is holding an all you can eat soup supper on Saturday, April 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the New Holland United Methodist Church. Bean, chili and potato soups will be served along with cornbread, slaw, applesauce, pies, cakes and drinks. The supper is open to the public. Carry-outs are available and welcomed. For tickets or information, please text Paul Edgington at 740-606-3786. Donations for adults are $8 and $4 for children. Proceeds go to local charity groups and district projects.

Smash It Courthouse Crash – April 27

The “Smash It” Courthouse crash demo derby will return to the Fayette County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m.