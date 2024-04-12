Weekly Sports Schedule – 4/13-4/20
Sat., April 13
MT Varsity Softball vs Huntington 11 a.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Cedarville 12 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball at Springfield Northeastern 12 p.m.
MT JV Baseball vs Cedarville 2 p.m.
Mon., April 15
MT Jr. High Track at Waynesville Invitational 4 p.m.
MT Tennis vs Logan Elm 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis vs Circleville 4:30 p.m.
WCH Varsity Track at Huntington 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Softball at McClain 5 p.m.
MT JV Baseball at McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball vs McClain 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m. (Washington Middle School Night)
Tues., April 16
MT Tennis vs Hillsboro 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis at Jackson 4:30 p.m.
MT Varsity Track vs Lynchburg-Clay and Madison Plains 4:30 p.m.
WCH Varsity Track vs Clinton-Massie 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Softball vs McClain 5 p.m.
MT JV Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball at McClain 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball at McClain 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.
Wed., April 17
WCH Jr. High Track vs McClain 4:30 p.m.
WCH Tennis vs Greeneview 4:30 p.m.
Thurs., April 18
MT Tennis at Jackson 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Softball at London 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Softball vs London 5 p.m.
WCH JV Softball at Unioto 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Softball vs Unioto 5 p.m.
WCH Varsity Baseball vs Unioto 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Madison Plains at VA Memorial Stadium 7 p.m.
Fri., April 19
MT Jr. High Track at Loveland 4:30 p.m.
MT JV Baseball at Goshen 5 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball vs Goshen 5 p.m.
Sat., April 20
MT JV Baseball at Springfield Northeastern 11 a.m.
MT JV Softball at Western Brown 12 p.m.
MT Varsity Baseball at Springfield Northeastern 1 p.m.