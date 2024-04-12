Weekly Sports Schedule

Staff Reports
Weekly Sports Schedule – 4/13-4/20

Sat., April 13

MT Varsity Softball vs Huntington 11 a.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs Cedarville 12 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball at Springfield Northeastern 12 p.m.

MT JV Baseball vs Cedarville 2 p.m.

Mon., April 15

MT Jr. High Track at Waynesville Invitational 4 p.m.

MT Tennis vs Logan Elm 4:30 p.m.

WCH Tennis vs Circleville 4:30 p.m.

WCH Varsity Track at Huntington 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Softball at McClain 5 p.m.

MT JV Baseball at McClain 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Softball vs McClain 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball vs Chillicothe 5 p.m. (Washington Middle School Night)

Tues., April 16

MT Tennis vs Hillsboro 4:30 p.m.

WCH Tennis at Jackson 4:30 p.m.

MT Varsity Track vs Lynchburg-Clay and Madison Plains 4:30 p.m.

WCH Varsity Track vs Clinton-Massie 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Softball vs McClain 5 p.m.

MT JV Baseball vs McClain 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball at McClain 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Softball at McClain 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball at Chillicothe 5 p.m.

Wed., April 17

WCH Jr. High Track vs McClain 4:30 p.m.

WCH Tennis vs Greeneview 4:30 p.m.

Thurs., April 18

MT Tennis at Jackson 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Softball at London 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Softball vs London 5 p.m.

WCH JV Softball at Unioto 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Softball vs Unioto 5 p.m.

WCH Varsity Baseball vs Unioto 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs Madison Plains at VA Memorial Stadium 7 p.m.

Fri., April 19

MT Jr. High Track at Loveland 4:30 p.m.

MT JV Baseball at Goshen 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball vs Goshen 5 p.m.

Sat., April 20

MT JV Baseball at Springfield Northeastern 11 a.m.

MT JV Softball at Western Brown 12 p.m.

MT Varsity Baseball at Springfield Northeastern 1 p.m.

