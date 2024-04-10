Sheriff: 8 sent to prison after lengthy drug investigation

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Eight people have received significant prison sentences following a lengthy drug investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigations, which began in the fall of 2022, were centered around the sale of methamphetamines in Fayette County, according to FCSO Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. Detectives identified several subjects believed to be involved in the trafficking of narcotics and began controlled purchases of large amounts of narcotics from these individuals.

Between September 2022 and April of 2023, detectives reportedly seized approximately 6,143 grams — more than 13 pounds — of methamphetamines, 186 grams of fentanyl, and 37 grams of cocaine. The street value of the seized narcotics totals approximately $490,000.

During the course of the investigations, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force and the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, conducted controlled purchases of narcotics from multiple locations within the county and also uncovered that some of the sales were being made in coordination with a subject that was incarcerated by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction at Pickaway Correctional.

The controlled purchases, and a search warrant that was later conducted, led to multiple indictments and subsequent convictions against the following individuals:

Brandi N. Wood, 42, of Washington C.H.

• three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs with one major drug offender specification

• one count of aggravated possession of drugs with a major drug offender specification

• one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Wood was convicted on all counts and was sentenced to 38-42.5 years in prison.

Chad M. Davis, 45, of Pickaway County

• three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs with one major drug offender specification

• one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Davis was convicted on all counts and sentenced to 27-32.5 years in prison.

Marcos J. Baker, 45, of Jeffersonville

• one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with a major drug offender specification

Baker was convicted and sentenced to 11-16.5 years in prison.

Vercie L. Lark, 43, of Dayton

• three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs with one major drug offender specification

• two counts of possession of drugs

• one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Lark was convicted on multiple counts and sentenced to 20-25.5 years in prison.

Carla A. Doctor, 52, of Washington C.H.

• one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with major drug offender specification

• one count of aggravated possession of drugs with major drug offender specification

Doctor was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Tony T. Wood, 41, of Dayton

• one count of aggravated possession of drugs

• three counts of possession of drugs

• one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

• one count of trafficking in drugs

• one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Wood was convicted on multiple counts and sentenced to 13-15.5 years prison.

Marcus J. Francis, 41, of Washington C.H.

• three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs with two major drug offender specifications

• one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Francis was convicted and sentenced to 30-35.5 years in prison.

James Phipps Jr., 25, of Dayton

• two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs with one major drug offender specification

• one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Phipps was convicted and sentenced to 25-30.5 years in prison.

Stanforth said he would like to recognize Det. Treg Brown and all other Fayette County deputies who assisted in these investigations and thank all of the above-mentioned agencies for their assistance.

He also thanked “the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office for all of their hard work in helping to secure these convictions and ensuring these offenders were properly punished for their part in flooding our streets with drugs. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate anyone poisoning our community with illegal narcotics.”

For anyone who would like to submit a tip to the FCSO regarding the distribution of drugs in Fayette County, visit the website at www.faycoso.com and follow the prompts to submit a tip or call 740-335-6170 and request to speak with Lt. Warnecke. All tips can be made anonymously.