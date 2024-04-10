Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace softball rallies to beat Chillicothe, 10-6 Miami Trace softball rallies to beat Chillicothe, 10-6 Miami Trace softball rallies to beat Chillicothe, 10-6 Miami Trace softball rallies to beat Chillicothe, 10-6 Miami Trace softball rallies to beat Chillicothe, 10-6

On a rainy Tuesday, April 9, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team visited Chillicothe to take on the Cavaliers.

Chillicothe won that game, 10-3.

On Wednesday, April 10, it was Chillicothe’s turn to visit Miami Trace High School for the second and final meeting of the two teams for the 2024 season.

This time, the tables were turned as Miami Trace came away with a 10-6 victory.

Chillicothe scored one run in the first and Miami Trace put three on the board in their first turn at bat.

The Lady Cavs tied the game, 3-3 in the second and went in front, 6-3 in the top of the third.

Miami Trace got two of those runs back in the bottom of the third to make it a 6-5 game.

As it turned out, Chillicothe would not score again in the game.

For Miami Trace, however, there was more offense to come.

The Lady Panthers scored two in the fifth to go up, 7-6. They added insurance runs totalling three in the sixth and that stood as the final, 10-6.

Chillicothe had six hits and three errors and Miami Trace collected 11 hits and committed two errors.

Kaylee Everhart started and got the pitching victory for Miami Trace. She pitched seven innings with six hits and six runs (five earned) allowed with six walks and four strikeouts.

Morgan Webb started and took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cavs. She pitched four innings with seven hits and six runs (three earned) with one walk and one strikeout. She hit one batter.

C.J. Rittinger pitched 1.1 innings with three hits and three runs (all earned), no walks and one strikeout.

Ella McCarty was the leading hitter in the game for Miami Trace. She went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and three runs scored.

Zoey Grooms had two hits, including a double with two runs scored and two RBI.

Everhart, Jayda Jones, Dylaney Templin, Onesti Evans and Aubrey Keaton each contributed one hit for the Lady Panthers.

Everhart and Jones each scored one run and Templin hit a double, drove in one and scored twice. Evans had two RBI.

Vivian Morgan led Chillicothe with two hits and two RBI.

Rittinger, Brianna Cousins, Isabella Witte and Danika Simpson each had one hit for Chillicothe.

Webb scored one run and had one RBI and Cadie Boltenhouse walked twice and scored two runs.

Miami Trace improves to 2-6 overall (1-1 FAC) and is scheduled to host Huntington Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Lady Panthers will host McClain Monday and play at Daryl Unger Field at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Tuesday.

Chillicothe falls to 4-6 overall, 1-3 in the FAC.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Everhart, 1-3, 1 run, hbp, 1 sb; Jayda Jones, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Dylaney Templin, 1-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Ella McCarty, 4-4, 3 runs, 3 rbi, 2 2b; Zoey Grooms, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Onesti Evans, 1-3, 2 rbi; Ellie Hoppes, 0-2, 1 rbi; Aubrey Keaton, 1-3, 1 run, 2 sb; Ryleigh Vincent, 0-3.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Vivian Morgan, 2-2. 2 rbi, 1 bb, hbp, 1 sb; Morgan Webb, 0-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; C.J. Rittinger, 1-4’; Brianna Cousins, 1-4, 1 run; Alyssa Dudley,0-4; Cadie Boltenhouse, 0-2, 2 runs, 2 bb; Isabella Witte, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb; Danika Simpson, 1-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Mallorie McCloy, 0-1; Kaydench Melott, 0-2, 1 bb.

RHE

C 123 000 0 — 6 6 3

MT 302 023 x — 10 11 2