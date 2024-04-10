Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Panthers sweep FAC series from Chillicothe Panthers sweep FAC series from Chillicothe Panthers sweep FAC series from Chillicothe Panthers sweep FAC series from Chillicothe Panthers sweep FAC series from Chillicothe Panthers sweep FAC series from Chillicothe

On another overcast April afternoon, this one not as rainy as the day before, the Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers for another Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, April 10.

On April 9, the Panthers played at Chillicothe and defeated the Cavs, 8-1.

On Wednesday, Miami Trace built a 6-0 lead and held on to post a 6-4 victory.

The Panthers scored two runs in the first and four more in the second.

Chillicothe began a comeback bid with one run in the third, two in the fifth and one more in the seventh.

Brady Armstrong started on the mound and got the win for the Panthers. He pitched five innings with four hits and three runs (two earned) with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Cam Morton worked two innings with two hits and one run (earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

M. Brown started and took the loss for Chillicothe. He pitched four innings allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits. He walked one batter and struck out four.

J. Oyer pitched two innings for the Cavaliers with two hits, no runs and one strikeout.

Offensively for Miami Trace, a trio of players — Gaige Stuckey, Evan Colegrove and Jameson Hyer — each had two hits. Stuckey scored one run and had one RBI; Colegrove scored one run and drove in two.

Brody McBee, Cooper Enochs and Austin Boedeker each had one hit for the Panthers.

McBee scored one run and drove in one, and Enochs and Boedeker each scored one run.

M. Brown and Oyer each had two hits for Chillicothe and C. Butler and T. Wade both had one hit each. All the hits for Chillicothe were singles.

Brown scored two runs, T. Barr scored one run and Butler scored one run.

Both teams committed three errors.

The Panthers improved to 4-4 overall, 2-0 in the FAC.

Chillicothe drops to 3-6 overall, 2-2 in the FAC.

Miami Trace will play North Adams Friday at 5 p.m. at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe and will host Cedarville Saturday at noon.

The Panthers return to conference play Monday with a home game against McClain, followed by a trip to Mitchell Park in Greenfield to play the Tigers on Tuesday, April 16. Game time during the week is 5 p.m.

Chillicothe is scheduled to play at Lancaster Thursday and at Logan Friday.

The Cavaliers host the Washington Blue Lions Monday and play at Washington High School Tuesday.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Brody McBee, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Cooper Enochs, 1-4, 1 run, 1 sb; Evan Colegrove, 2-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 sb; Jameson Hyer, 2-2, 1 bb, 1 sb; Brady Armstrong, 1-3, 2 rbi, 1 sb; Konnor May, 0-2; Justin Robinson, 0-3, 1 run; Austin Boedeker, 1-2, 1 run, hbp.

RHE

C 001 020 1 — 4 6 3

MT 240 000 x — 6 10 3