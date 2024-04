On Wednesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident occurred between State Route 207 and Miller Road in New Holland, causing a fire in a smaller vehicle which struck the rear-end of a truck. The accident caused little to no damage to the truck involved. Only minor facial injuries to the driver of the smaller vehicle were reported. The Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District were on the scene to extinguish the fire.

Brya Labig | R-H photos