Panthers notch 8-1 FAC win at Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — On an overcast, sometimes rainy Tuesday, April 9, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played its first Frontier Athletic Conference game of the 2024 season.

In Ohio’s first capital, the Panthers took on the Chillicothe Cavaliers and prevailed, 8-1.

Gaige Stuckey started and had a strong outing for the Panthers. He pitched 6.2 innings with four hits, one run (earned), three walks and nine strikeouts.

Cam Morton came on in relief to record the final out of the game.

T. Wade started and took the loss for the Cavaliers. He pitched six innings with 10 hits and seven runs (all earned). He walked two and struck out four. He hit two Panther batters.

V. Haller pitched one inning with two hits and one run (earned). He did not walk a batter and struck out two.

Miami Trace scored what proved to be enough runs to win the game with three in the top of the first.

Chillicothe scored one run in the sixth and the Panthers responded with five runs in the top of the seventh.

Evan Colegrove was the leading hitter for Miami Trace, going 3 for 4 with one RBI.

A quartet of Panthers — Stuckey, Brady Armstrong, Cooper Enochs and Austin Boedeker — each had two hits.

Stuckey scored two runs; Armstrong hit a double, scored twice and drove in three runs; Enochs hit a double and a triple and knocked in two runs and Boedeker scored one run.

Brody McBee had one hit and scored twice for the Panthers.

Jameson Hyer walked, scored one run and drove in one.

A. Hutchinson had one hit and scored Chillicothe’s only run.

C. Butler had one hit and Wade had one hit and one RBI. McGlore had one hit for the Cavaliers.

Miami Trace (3-4 overall, 1-0 FAC) is scheduled to host Chillicothe Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Panthers will take on North Adams Friday at 5 p.m. at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe. Miami Trace will host Cedarville Saturday at noon and then return to FAC action with a home game against McClain on Monday and a game at Mitchell Park in Greenfield against the Tigers Tuesday, April 16.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 bb; Brody McBee, 1-2, 2 runs, hbp; Jameson Hyer, 0-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Evan Colegrove, 3-4, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Brady Amrstrong, 2-4, 2 runs, 3 rbi, 1 2b; Cooper Enochs, 2-4, 2 rbi, 1 2b, 1 3b; Konnor May, 0-3; Cam Morton, 0-1; Garrett Zimmerman, 0-3; Austin Brown, 0-1; Austin Boedeker, 2-2, 1 run, hbp, 1 sb.

RHE

MT 300 00 5 — 8 12 0

C 000 001 0 — 1 4 1