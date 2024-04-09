Hillsboro 1st, Miami Trace 2nd at tri-meet

Miami Trace’s Nora Morrison passes the baton to Gracie Shull during the 4 x 200-meter relay event on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Miami Trace Panther Jayden Jones clears the bar during the high jump event on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Miami Trace High School. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

On Tuesday, Miami Trace hosted Hillsboro and Dayton Stebbins in a track and field tri-meet.

Hillsboro won the girls meet with 88.5 points and the boys meet with 95 points.

Miami Trace came in second in the girls meet with 74.5 points and second in the boys meet with 46 points.

Stebbins came in third in the girls meet with 6 points and third in the boys meet with 34 points.

Individual girls results:

100-meter hurdles — Kobie Miles (H), 1st, 17.06; Abigail Kovalchik (MT), 2nd, 18.64; Kamryn Asbury (H) 3rd, 19.04; Sara Smith (MT), 5th, 21.44; Madison Karnes (H), 6th, 22.16; Kaelyn Fischer (MT), 7th, 22.63; Carli Wilson (MT), 9th, 23.89.

100-meter dash — Alizeh Hudson (H) 1st, 14.22; Kamika Bennett (MT), 2nd, 14.34; Meredith Dietrick (H), 3rd, 14.44; Bella Shull (MT), 4th, 14.65; Elyse Day (MT) 5th, 14.75; Kamryn Asbury (H), 7th, 14.87; Gracie Shull (MT), 8th, 15.12; Elizabeth Sowders (H), 9th, 15.20; Lauren Farrens (MT), 10th, 15.49; Tori Peterson (MT), 11th, 15.50; Bailry Miller (MT) 13th, 15.65; Riley Meek (H), 14th, 15.91; Aubrey Yochum (H), 16th, 15.98; Taylor Payton (MT), 17th, 16.32; Breanna Keller (MT), 18th, 16.47; Adalyn Gaines (H), 19th, 16.82; Ava Crank (MT) 20th, 18.15; Brenna Sword (MT), 21st, 18.17.

4 x 200-meter relay — Hillsboro, 1st, 1:52.14; MT, 2nd, 2:03.53 (Bella Shull, Nora Morrison, Lauren Farrens, Gracie Shull)

1600-meter run — Jailyn Williams (H), 1st, 5:58.10; Karleigh Cooper (MT), 2nd, 6:14.15; Arianna Evans (H), 3rd, 6:22.64; Taylor Thoroman (H), 4th, 6:26.90; Kennedy Sexton (H), 5th, 6:27.73; Brynne Holsted (H), 6th, 7:06.13; Kimberly Pena (MT), 8th, 7:22.45; Madeline Kovalchik (MT), 10th, 8:14.43.

4 x 100-meter relay — Hillsboro, 1st, 54.05; MT, 3rd, 57.46 (Bella Shull, Elyse Day, Tori Peterson, Nora Morrison)

400-meter dash — Bree Bailey (H), 1st, 1:10.25; Amberly Szczerbiak (MT), 2nd, 1:12.24; Gracie Shull (MT), 3rd, 1:13.59; Lauren Farrens (MT), 4th, 1:14.05; Josie Rhoades (H), 5th, 1:14.95; Ava Shull (MT), 6th, 1:17.45.

300-meter hurdles — Kobie Miles (H), 1st, 50.52; Abigail Kovalchik (MT), 2nd, 54.05; Kamryn Asbury (H), 4th, 56.97; Sara Smith (MT), 6th, 1:00.62.

800-meter run — Karleigh Cooper (MT), 1st, 2:46.19; Arianna Evans (H), 2nd, 2:50.42; Tori Peterson (MT), 3rd, 2:51.28; Brynne Holsted (H), 4th, 2:53.69; Amberly Szczerbiak (MT), 5th, 2:54.48; Ava Shull (MT), 6th, 2:58.48.

200-meter dash — Kamika Bennett (MT), 1st, 29.43; Alizeh Hudson (H), 2nd, 29.90; Elyse Day (MT), 4th, 30.52; Meredith Dietrick (H), 5th, 31.02; Elizabeth Sowders (H), 6th, 31.77; Lauren Farrens (MT) 7th, 32.08; Nora Morrison (MT), 8th, 32.66.

3200-meter run — Ramsey Haines (H), 1st, 13:59.71; Kennedy Sexton (H), 2nd, 14:14.45; Taylor Thoroman (H), 3rd, 14:32.75.

4 x 400-meter relay — MT, 1st, 4:38.68, (Kamika Bennett, Elyse Day, Karleigh Cooper, Abigail Kovalchik).

High Jump — Kamika Bennett (MT), 1st, 4’ 6”; Ramsey Haines (H), 2nd, 4’6”; Anslee Combs (MT), 3rd, 4’ 4”; Chanel Captain (H), 3rd, 4’4”.

Long Jump — Gracie Thoroman (H), 1st, 14’5.5”; Nora Morrison (MT), 2nd, 14’ 3”; Allison Browning (H), 3rd, 14’0.25”.

Discus Throw — Emily Turner (MT), 1st, 103’ 8”; Amani Cumberland (H), 2nd, 95’4”; Reagan Leeth (H), 3rd, 91’4”; Sureya Lopez (MT), 4th, 91’3”.

Shot Put — Emily Turner (MT), 1st, 30’ 2”; Sureya Lopez (MT), 2nd, 29’9.5”; Amani Cumberland (H), 3rd, 27’8.5”; Reagan Leeth (H), 4th, 26’.

Pole Vault — Kaelyn Fischer (MT) 1st, 7’; Mackenzie Cory (MT), 2nd, 6’6”; Allison Browning (H), 3rd, 6’6”; Ramsey Haines (H), 4th, 6’6”.

Individual boys results:

4 x 800-meter relay — Hillsboro, 1st, 8:53.41 (Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders, Corbin Winkle); MT, 4th, 11:04.17 (Josh Lewis, Liam Havens, Emerson VanLandingham, Clayton Hooks)

110-meter hurdles — Brice Perkins (MT), 1st, 17.34; Asher LeBeau (MT), 2nd, 17.49; Kameron Evans (H), 3rd, 17.90; Collin Swackhammer (H), 4th, 18.95; Janson Smith (MT), 5th, 19.60; Kooper Hicks (MT), 6th, 19.69; Bodie Gurr (MT), 7th, 19.95.

100-meter dash — Michael Burns (H), 1st, 12.38; Jevin Hochstul (H), 3rd, 12.50; Jadin Armstrong (MT) 5th, 12.64; Jayden Jones (MT), 6th, 12.81; Malachi Jones (MT), 7th, 12.81; Jake Manbevers (MT), 8th, 12.87; Mason Dumpert (H), 9th, 13.03; Angelo Friel (MT), 10th, 13.19; Jaishon Captain (H), 11th, 13.19; Jack Wagner (H), 12th, 13.36; Cody Taylor (MT), 13th, 13.36; Lyric Dickerson (MT), 14th, 13.68; Brady Carter (H), 15th, 13.78; Carson Scott (H), 16th, 13.83; Ayden Eakins (MT), 17th, 14.04; Ray Finley (MT), 18th, 14.05; Brent Smith (H), 20th, 14.31; Levi Hughes (H), 21st, 14.80; Riley Gallimore (H), 22nd, 14.84; Jacob Schommer (H), 23rd, 15.31; Maximus Sxcxerbiak (MT), 24th, 18.75.

4 x 200-meter relay — Hillsboro, 1st, 1:37.96 (Keahi Mhanna, Michael Burns, Mason Dumpert, Jevin Hochstul).

1600-meter run — Corbin Winkle (H), 1st, 4:50.38; Rason Brunck (H), 2nd, 5:14.32, Jacob Seaman (H), 3rd, 5:43.55; Joshua Lewis (MT), 4th, 5:50.35; Liam Havens, 6th, 5:53.82; Jayden Wells (H), 7th, 5:59.38; Emerson VanLandingham (MT), 9th, 6:32.31.

4 x 100-meter relay — Hillsboro, 1st, 46.41 (Keahi Mhanna, Michael Burns, Mason Dumpert, Jevin Hochstul.; (MT, 2nd, 48.49 (Janson Smith, Lyric Dickerson, Jadin Armstrong, Bryson Wallace).

400-meter dash — Cooper Wope (H), 2nd, 54.96; Austin Bledsoe (H), 3rd, 55.74; Eli Fliehman (MT), 4th, 56.50; Malachi Jones (MT), 5th, 56.74; Cameron Burkard (H), 6th, 57.43; Bodie Gurr (MT), 7th, 57.64; Jake Manbevers (MT), 8th, 59.68.

300-meter hurdles — Asher LeBeau (MT), 1st, 43.04; Collin Swackhammer (H), 2nd, 46.75; Kameron Evers (H), 3rd, 47.34; Brice Perkins (MT), 4th, 48.35.

800-meter run — Tate Davis (H), 1st, 2:10.27; Corbin Winkle (H), 2nd, 2:11.40; Ryan Howland (MT), 4th, 2:16.36; Kooper Hicks (MT), 5th, 2:28.34; Joshua Lewis (MT), 6th, 2:42.00.

200-meter dash — Cooper Swope (H), 2nd, 25.10; Malachi Jones (MT), 3rd, 25.48; Eli Fliehman (MT), 4th, 25.68.

3200-meter run — Rason Brunck (H), 1st, 10:57.83; Chris Sowders (H), 2nd, 11:35.76.

4 x 400-meter relay — Hillsboro, 1st, 3:43.96 (Austin Bledsoe, Tate Davis, Cameron Burkard, Cooper Swope); MT, 2nd, 3:44.30 (Asher LeBeau, Eli Fliehman, Kooper Hicks, Janson Smith).

High Jump — Mason Dumpert (H), 1st, 5’4”; Kooper Hicks (MT), 2nd, 5’4”; Malachi Jones (MT), 3rd, 5’2”.

Long Jump — Austin Bledsoe (H), 3rd, 18’6”; Bryson Wallace (MT), 3rd, 18’4”’; Jack Wagner (H), 5th, 18’2”.

Discus Throw — Ayden Clemons (H), 1st, 137’6”; Jahari Pitts (H), 2nd, 126’; Griffin Hawk (H), 3rd, 122’5”; Weston Dawes (MT), 4th, 109’3”; Hayden Bartruff (MT), 5th, 104’5”; Luke Bennett (MT), 7th, 103’.

Shot Put — Ayden Clemons (H), 1st, 40’2; Ian Lawson (H), 2nd, 38’3”; Weston Dawes (MT), 3rd, 37 ’6.5”; Jahari Pitts (H), 4th, 36’; Griffin Hawk (H), 5th, 35’.

Pole Vault — Brice Perkins (MT), 1st, 12’; Austin Bledsoe (MT), 2nd, 10’6”; Lyric Dickerson (MT), 3rd, 9’; Jacob Seaman (H), 4th, 9’.

Miami Trace will be off for a week before returning to action again on Tuesday, April 16 at home against Lynchburg-Clay and Madison Plains at 4:30 p.m.