Blue Lions beat Hillsboro, 10-1

The Washington Blue Lions hosted the Hillsboro Indians for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday, April 9.

The Blue Lions won the game, 10-1, improving to 8-1 overall, 3-0 in the conference.

Hillsboro falls to 0-6 overall, 0-3 in the FAC.

Will Miller started and got the win for Washington, limiting Hillsboro to just three hits over six innings. The one run scored off Miller was unearned. He walked two and struck out nine.

Bryson Heath pitched one scoreless inning for the Blue Lions, issuing one walk.

Oberrecht started and took the loss for Hillsboro. He pitched five innings with six hits and seven runs (three earned) with five walks and six strikeouts.

Lane pitched one inning for the Indians. He allowed three hits and three runs (all earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

The Blue Lions scored two runs in the bottom of the second and that proved to be enough on this day.

Washington went on to score two in the fourth and three each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Hillsboro put its run on the board in the top of the fifth.

Aden Osborne led the Blue Lions offensively, going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Bryce Yeazel went 2 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored.

Hunter Hinkley was 2 for 4 and scored two runs, Heath had one hit and scored two runs and Miller had one hit.

Gavin Coffman scored one run for the Blue Lions.

For Hillsboro, Pence had two hits and one stolen base; Aber had one hit and scored Hillsboro’s lone run.

Washington is at Hillsboro Wednesday and will host Fairfield Union on Thursday.

The Blue Lions will travel to Springfield Northeastern Saturday for a game at noon and will host Chillicothe Monday.

Hillsboro hosts Washington Wednesday and will welcome the Mustangs from Lynchburg-Clay High School Saturday at 11 a.m.

Offensively for Washington: Aden Osborne, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 3b; Bryce Yeazel, 2-4, 1 run, 3 rbi, 1 bb; Sam Lotz, 0-3, 1 run, 2 bb, 1 sb; Evan Lynch, 0-2, 2 bb; Gavin Coffman, 0-3, 1 run, hbp; Will Miller, 1-4; Cooper Robertson, 0-4, 1 rbi; Bryson Heath, 1-4, 2 runs; Hunter Hinkley, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 3b.

RHE

H 000 010 0 — 1 3 8

W 020 233 x — 10 9 3