Lady Lions shut down by Lady Indians, 20-2

Lady Lion Adysun Bartruff hurls a pitch to the plate during the game against Hillsboro on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

On Tuesday, the Washington Lady Lions (3-4, 1-1 FAC) hosted the defending Frontier Athletic Conference champions in Hillsboro (9-1, 2-0 FAC), led by defending FAC Player of the Year in Camryn Spruell.

The Lady Indians controlled the game from start to finish as they cruised to a 20-2 run-rule of the Lady Lions in five innings.

Hillsboro scored five runs in the first, two in the second, five in the third, three in the fourth and five more in the fifth.

Washington freshman June Maddux drove in both of the teams’ runs for the game on a double in the bottom of the fourth inning. Maddux also had the only two hits for Washington in the contest.

Mikhaylee Ragland and Lilly Shaw scored the two runs after both drew walks in their at-bats that inning.

Shaw suffered the loss on the mound for the Lady Lions, allowing 12 runs on 15 hits with three walks and two strikeouts over three innings.

Adysun Bartruff pitched the final two innings in relief, allowing eight runs on six hits with seven walks and no strikeouts.

Spruell earned the win on the mound for Hillsboro, allowing two runs on two hits with four walks and 13 strikeouts through five innings of work.

At the plate, Spruell was 2-for-2 with two home runs, one being a grand slam, six RBI and five runs scored. She was intentionally walked in her three other plate appearances.

Chloe Roberts was 5-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.

Addi Huff was 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, six RBI and two runs scored.

Mylea Fridley was 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and four runs scored.

Washington (3-5, 1-2 FAC) will now travel to Hillsboro (10-1, 3-0 FAC) on Wednesday for another game against the Lady Indians.