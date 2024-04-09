Lady Panther softball falls to Chillicothe, 10-3 Lady Panther softball falls to Chillicothe, 10-3 Lady Panther softball falls to Chillicothe, 10-3 Lady Panther softball falls to Chillicothe, 10-3 Lady Panther softball falls to Chillicothe, 10-3 Lady Panther softball falls to Chillicothe, 10-3

CHILLICOTHE — It was overcast and rainy at times, but the game was on and was played at Chillicothe between the Lady Cavs and the Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball teams Tuesday, April 9.

Chillicothe won this Frontier Athletic Conference match-up, 10-3.

C.J Rittinger pitched seven innings for Chillicothe for the win. She allowed nine hits and three runs (all earned) with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart started and took the loss for Miami Trace. She pitched 5.2 innings with nine hits and 10 runs (seven earned) with five walks and four strikeouts.

Chillicothe scored four runs in the first, four in the third and two in the fourth.

Miami Trace scored two runs in the second inning and one more run in the fourth inning.

Dylaney Templin led Miami Trace with three hits. She scored one run.

Everhart had two hits, including a double, with one run scored and one driven home.

Zoey Grooms had two hits and Jayda Jones and Onesti Evans each had one hit.

For Chillicothe, Brianna Cousins had three hits, including a double, scoring two runs and driving in one.

Cadie Boltenhouse hit a double and a home run, driving in five runs and scoring twice.

Vivian Morgan, Kayleigh Rinehart, Morgan Webb and Alyssa Dudley each had one hit for Chillicothe. Dudley scored three runs and Rinehart scored one.

Chillicothe improves to 4-5 overall, 1-2 and is scheduled to play at Miami Trace Wednesday.

Chillicothe will host Portsmouth West Thursday and play at Logan Friday.

Miami Trace (1-5 overall, 0-1 in the FAC) will host McClain Monday and play on Daryl Unger Field at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Tuesday.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Everhart, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Jayda Jones 1-4, 1 sb; Ryleigh Vincent 0-4; Ella McCarty, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 sb; Zoey Grooms, 2-3, 1 bb, 1 sb; Ellie Hoppes, 0-2; Faith Bills, 0-2; Onesti Evans, 1-3; Aubrey Keaton, 0-3, 1 run, Dylaney Templin, 3-3, 1 run.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Vivian Morgan, 1-4, 2 rbi; Kayleigh Rinehart, 1-1, 1 run; Morgan Webb, 1-2, 1 bb, 1 sb; C.J. Rittinger, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Brianna Cousins, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Alyssa Dudley, 1-3, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b, hbp, 1 sb; Cadie Boltenhouse, 2-2, 2 runs, 5 rbi, 2 bb, 1 2b, 1 home run; Isabella Witte, 0-4; Danika Simpson, 0-3; Mallorie McCloy, 0-1; Nia Brown, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 sb.

RHE

MT 020 100 0 — 3 9 2

C 404 200 x — 10 9 1