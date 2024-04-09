Blue Lion tennis defeats Panthers, 5-0

Panther senior Jonah Goddard perpares to serve during his match against Blake Bagheri on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Blue Lion junior Mason Mullins returns a serve during his match against Robbie Bennett on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

On Tuesday, the Miami Trace Panthers hosted county rival Washington in a Frontier Athletic Conference tennis contest.

Miami Trace lost all five matches on the day to Washington.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri defeated Jonah Goddard 6-3, 6-1

At second singles, Mason Mullins defeated Robbie Bennett 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.

At third singles, Jon Rader defeated Reilly Campbell 6-3, 6-0.

At first doubles, Nathan Upthegrove and Landon Miller defeated Aiden Pence and Slade Strider 6-4, 6-4.

At second doubles, Nick Walker and Logan Miller defeated Levi Morrison and Holten Pepper 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Miami Trace will compete again on Wednesday at home against Jackson at 4:30 p.m.

Washington is back in action on Wednesday at home against East Clinton at 4:30 p.m.