Senators rally past Lady Panthers, 6-4

PORTSMOUTH — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team played the Senators from Portsmouth West High School Saturday, April 6.

The Lady Panthers led 4-1 after five turns at bat, but West scored four in the fifth and one more in the sixth to post a 6-4 victory.

Miami Trace outhit Portsmouth West, 11-9.

Five players for Miami Trace — Aubrey Keaton, Ella McCarty, Gracie Cordell, Ryleigh Vincent and Dylaney Templin — each had two hits.

Keaton scored one run, McCarty scored two, Cordell scored one and drove in one, Vincent hit a double and drove in two.

Jayda Jones had one hit for Miami Trace.

For Portsmouth West, Rollins had three hits, including a double and scored two runs, Mead had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs, Pickelsimer had two hits, drove in two and scored one, while Moore had one hit and one RBI and Pitts had one hit.

Portsmouth West stranded nine runners and Miami Trace left eight aboard.

Kaylee Everhart started and pitched five innings for Miami Trace, taking the loss. She allowed eight hits and five runs (three earned) with one walk and three strikeouts.

Cordell pitched one inning with one hit, one run (earned), two walks and one strikeout.

Rollins pitched all seven innings for the Senators, with 11 hits and four runs (all earned), three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Miami Trace committed three errors while Portsmouth West was error-free.

Miami Trace is 1-5 thus far and will play its first Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday at Chillicothe. Miami Trace will host Chillicothe Wednesday and host Huntington Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Everhart, 0-4; Aubrey Keaton, 2-4, 1 run, 1 sb; Ella McCarty, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, 1 sb; Gracie Cordell, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Zoey Grooms, 0-3, 1 bb; Ryleigh Vincent, 2-4, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Ellie Hoppes, 0-3; Jayda Jones, 1-3, 1 sb; Dylaney Templin, 2-2, 1 bb, 2 sb. LOB: 8.

RHE

MT 200 020 0 — 4 11 3

PW 100 041 x — 6 9 0