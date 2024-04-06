Skyhawks of Fairborn H.S. beat Panthers, 7-2

FAIRBORN — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team visited Fairborn for a game against the Skyhawks Saturday, April 6.

Fairborn won the game, 7-2.

Brady Armstrong started for the Panthers and pitched five innings. He allowed three hits and five runs (four earned) with five walks and five strikeouts, taking the loss.

Konnor May pitched one inning with three hits and two runs (both earned) with one walk.

X. McDougle pitched a complete game for the Skyhawks. He allowed five hits and two unearned runs with one walk and one strikeout.

Fairborn broke the silence with two runs in the bottom of the second.

Miami Trace was unfazed, tying the game in the top of the third.

However, that was to be the extent of the scoring for the Panthers.

Fairborn scored two runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and added two more in the sixth.

Jameson Hyer led Miami Trace with a pair of base hits. He scored one run.

Brody McBee singled and scored for Miami Trace.

Gaige Stuckey and May each hit a double for the Panthers

B. Harris hit a solo home run for the Skyhawks.

K. Reeser and J. Duncan each had one hit and drove in one run for Fairborn; R. Marquess singled and scored, C. Osborne walked twice and scored one run and A. Schmidt walked, drove in one and scored one run.

Fairborn stole seven bases, two each from G. Howard and Reeser and one apiece from Schmidt, Duncan and N. Cunningham.

Miami Trace is now 2-4 overall. The Panthers are off Monday (the day of the solar eclipse) and will play at Chillicothe Tuesday and host Chillicothe Wednesday.

The Panthers are scheduled to return to VA Stadium in Chillicothe Friday, April 12 to take on North Adams at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace will host Cedarville Saturday, April 13 at noon.

Fairborn improves to 5-4 with the win.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 1-3, 1 bb, 1 2b, 2 sb; Brody McBee, 1-4, 1 run, 1 sb; Brady Armstrong, 0-4; Cooper Enochs, 0-3, 1 rbi; Jameson Hyer, 2-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Konnor May, 1-3, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Evan Colegrove, 0-3; Austin Brown, 0-3; Austin Boedeker, 0-1; Justin Robinson, 0-2.

RHE

MT 002 000 0 — 2 5 1

F 020 212 x — 7 6 3