Waverly baseball beats Panthers, 10-4

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team took on the Tigers from Waverly High School in a non-conference game played at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe on an unseasonably chilly Friday, April 5.

The Tigers scored first, then fell behind, 4-1.

However, Waverly scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to post a 10-4 victory.

T. Malone was the winning pitcher for Waverly. He pitched seven innings with seven hits and four runs (two earned) to go along with three walks and four strikeouts.

Gaige Stuckey started for the Panthers and pitched four innings, but did not figure in the decision. He allowed one hit and four runs (three earned) with six walks and six strikeouts.

Xavier Lawhorn pitched 1.2 innings, absorbing the loss. He allowed seven hits and six runs (all earned) with one walk and three strikeouts.

Konnor May pitched the final 1.1 innings with no runs, no hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

Cooper Enochs was the game’s leading hitter for the Panthers. He went 3 for 3 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored.

Stuckey went 2 for 3 driving in one run.

May was 1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI and Jameson Hyer was 1 for 4 with one run scored.

Austin Boedeker walked and scored one run for the Panthers.

J. Hurd and Q. Hurd each had two hits for the Tigers. J. Hurd hit a double and a triple, driving in two and scoring two for Waverly. Q. Hurd hit a triple and drove in three runs.

C. Smith, L. Jordan and B. Nichols each had one hit for Waverly. Smith scored three runs, Jordan drove in two and scored twice and Nichols scored one run and had two RBI.

Waverly (6-2 overall) is off until Tuesday when they host Wheelersburg. The Tigers welcome Minford on Wednesday and travel to Eastern (Beaver, Pike County) on Friday, April 12.

Miami Trace is now 2-3 overall.

The Panthers play at Fairborn Saturday and have their first Frontier Athletic Conference game scheduled for Tuesday at Chillicothe at 5 p.m.

The Cavaliers play at Miami Trace Wednesday at 5 p.m. and the Panthers then return to the VA Stadium for a game against North Adams Friday, April 12 at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 2-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 2 sb; Austin Brown, 0-4, 1 sb; Brady Armstrong, 0-4; Evan Colegrove, 0-4; Jameson Hyer, 1-4, 1 run; Cooper Enochs, 3-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 3b, 2 sb; Konnor May 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Ben Mathews, 0-1; Cam Morton, 0-2; Xavier Lawhorn, 0-1; Austin Boedeker, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 run, 2 sb.

Offensively for Waverly: C. Smith, 1-3, 3 runs, 2 bb, 2 sb; L. Jordan, 1-2, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 2 bb; J. Hurd, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 1 2b, 1 3b; H. Hauck, 0-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb; B. Nichols, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 sac fly; Q. Hurd, 2-4, 3 rbi, 1 3b; J. Morton, 0-3; L. Cross 0-1; W. Armstrong, 0-3, 1 bb; M. Sparks, 0-2; L. Bear, 1-2, 1 run.

RHE

W 101 035 0 — 10 8 2

MT 040 000 0 — 4 7 1