Oakwood Lumberjacks baseball beats Blue Lions, 8-3

On a chilly Friday, April 5, the Washington Blue Lion baseball team hosted the Lumberjacks from Oakwood (Dayton) High School for a non-conference game.

The Blue Lions suffered their first loss of the season, 8-3.

Hits were at a premium for Washington as they collected just four.

Oakwood had nine hits in the game and two errors to three for Washington.

Evan Lynch started on the mound for the Blue Lions and sustained the loss. He pitched 4.2 innings with nine hits and eight runs (four earned). He walked one and struck out two.

Logan Krape pitched 2.1 innings for Washington. He allowed no runs or hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Steve Lauterbach started and pitched six innings for the win. He allowed four hits and three earned runs with four walks and five strikeouts.

Cooper Francis pitched one scoreless inning with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

Oakwood scored one run in the top of the third and the Blue Lions scored all of their runs in the bottom of the second.

The Lumberjacks countered with three runs in the top of the third and added on with four more runs crossing the plate in the fifth inning.

Gavin Coffman was the leading hitter for Washington, going 2 for 2 with a walk and one run scored.

Cooper Robertson went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored; Lynch was 1 for 3 with one run scored.

For Oakwood, Lauterbach had two hits, including a double, scored one run and drove in one.

Nathan Lloyd went 2 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored; Owen Hoersting was 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Braden Devine had one hit and scored one run for Oakwood; Francis had one hit and one run scored and Joe Rubino had one hit and drove in a run.

Lloyd had three stolen bases, Lauterbach had two and Devine and Carston Beam each had one.

Oakwood moves to 4-3 on the season and has a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday against Dayton Stebbins.

Washington is now 6-1 and will host Wilmington Saturday at 11 a.m. and return to Frontier Athletic Conference play with a home game against Hillsboro Tuesday and a game at Hillsboro Wednesday. Weekday games have a starting time of 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Aden Osborne, 0-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sac fly; Bryce Yeazel, 0-3; Sam Lotz, 0-3; Evan Lynch, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Will Miller, 0-3; Gavin Coffman, 2-2, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 sb; Cooper Robertson, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Bryson Heath, 0-2, 1 bb; Kylen Eskins, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 rbi; Logan Krape, 0-1; Hunter Hinkley, 0-1.

RHE

O 103 040 0 — 8 9 2

W 030 000 0 — 3 4 3