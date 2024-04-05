Lady Lions of Fairfield top Lady Panthers, 15-5

LEESBURG — On another cold afternoon near the end of a cold first week of April, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball team visited Fairfield High School for a non-conference game against the Lady Lions Friday, April 5.

Fairfield erupted for 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 15-5 victory in five innings.

Caitlyn Quickle and Katelyn Chambliss shared the pitching duties for Fairfield.

Quickle started and pitched three scoreless innings for the win. She did not allow a hit while walking one and striking out five. Quickle hit one Miami Trace batter.

Chambliss pitched two innings allowing eight hits and five runs (three earned) with no walks and three strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart started and took the loss for Miami Trace. She pitched 4.1 innings with 16 hits and 15 runs (five earned). She walked two and struck out three.

Defensively, Miami Trace committed six errors to one for Fairfield.

Fairfield scored two runs in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.

Miami Trace put two runs across in the fourth and scored three in the fifth.

Ella McCarty and Gracie Cordell each had two hits for Miami Trace. McCarty scored one run and Cordell scored twice.

Everhart had one hit, walked once and scored one run; Zoey Grooms had one hit, knocked in two runs and scored one; Ryleigh Vincent had one hit and drove in two runs and Aubrey Keaton had one hit and one RBI.

Caitlyn Quickle was the game’s leading hitter, going 4 for 4 with a double, four RBI and one run scored.

Jobey Hattan went 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored; Carly Sanders went 3 for 4 driving in one run and scoring two.

Chambliss had two hits and scored one run for Fairfield; Rilee Quickle had one hit and scored two runs; Emmi Vance had one hit and scored one run; Addison Bales and Alyssa Bales each had one hit. One drove in two runs and the other drove in one; they both scored one run.

Miami Trace (1-4) is scheduled to play at Chillicothe on Tuesday and then host Chillicothe Wednesday. Games start at 5 p.m.

Fairfield improves to 3-3.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Dylaney Templin, 0-3; Faith Bills, 0-1; Kaylee Everhart, 1-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Ella McCarty, 2-2, 1 run, hbp; Gracie Cordell, 2-3, 2 runs; Zoey Grooms, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Onesti Evans, 0-2; Ryleigh Vincent, 1-2, 2 rbi; Aubrey Keaton, 1-1, 1 rbi; Carlee Hauck, 0-3; Ellie Hoppes, 0-2. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Fairfield: Rilee Quickle, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb; Jobey Hattan, 3-4, 3 runs, 3 rbi; Caitlyn Quickle, 4-4, 4 rbi, 1 run, 1 2b; Emmi Vance, 1-4, 1 run; Carly Sanders, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Jorgia Smith, 0-0; Katelyn Chambliss, 2-3, 1 run, 1 sac; Addison Bales, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, hbp; Alyssa Bales, Ally Maynard, 0-1; Sydney Hooper, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Whitlee Morrow, 0-0, 2 runs, 2 sb; Chloe Spangler, 0-0, 1 sb. LOB: 5.

RHE

MT 000 23x x — 5 8 6

F (10)02 21x x — 15 16 1