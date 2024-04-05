Washington softball run-rules Oakwood, 11-1 Washington softball run-rules Oakwood, 11-1 Washington softball run-rules Oakwood, 11-1 Washington softball run-rules Oakwood, 11-1 Washington softball run-rules Oakwood, 11-1

Last season was a rough one for Washington softball as the team finished with just one victory.

This year — and it’s still early — the Lady Lions have recorded three wins.

Their latest was an 11-1 run-rule victory over visiting Oakwood in six innings on a bundle-up-it’s-cold-out Friday, April 5.

It was a successful tandem pitching effort for Washington.

Olivia Haycook started and pitched 2.2 innings for the win. She allowed three hits and one earned run with two walks and three strikeouts. Haycook hit one Oakwood batter.

Lilly Shaw got the save. She pitched 3.1 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and nine strikeouts.

A trio pitched for Oakwood, starting with A. Crawford who went four innings with six hits and five runs (all earned). She walked one and struck out three.

C. Fierra worked one inning with two hits and five runs (none were earned) with two walks.

C. Dinkler pitched two-thirds of an inning with one hit and one unearned run allowed.

On the defensive side, Oakwood committed five errors while Washington had one.

For Washington, Trinity Hixon went 2 for 4 with one run scored and two driven in.

Adysun Bartruff went 2 for 2 with one run scored and two RBI.

Haycook was 1 for 4 with two RBI; Alizae Ryan was 1 for 4 with one run scored; Addison Knisley was 1 for 4 with a home run and two runs scored; Shaw went 1 for 3 and scored three runs, including the game-winner, and drove in one.

Mikhaylee Ragland went 1 for 4 with two runs scored.

Oakwood scored one run in the top of the first and held the lead until Washington plated one run in the bottom of the third.

Washington scored four runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and one in the sixth.

At the plate for Oakwood, I. Dunlap had two hits and Dinkler, Crawford and R. Archdraron each had one hit. Dinkler scored Oakwood’s lone run. Her hit was a double.

Archdraron was hit by a pitch and Crawford had one stolen base.

Washington (3-3 overall) is scheduled to host Wilmington Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Lady Lions will host Hillsboro Tuesday for Special Olympics Night and will play at Hillsboro Wednesday.

RHE

O 100 000 x — 1 5 5

W 001 451 x — 11 9 1