A recipe perfect for a warm summer day

Hello!

Warmer temperatures and the sunshine have me excited about my garden. I’ve been planning it out but it’s hard to do when I look out my kitchen window to see my garden filled with water. All the rain we’ve had now has made it very wet.

It’s OK, the sun will eventually dry it up and I can go play in my dirt.

In the meantime, I can think of summer desserts. Desserts that I don’t have to use my oven.

This one is a cool summer classic. It’s quick to fix, and it’s so creamy and perfect for a warm summer day.

This recipe is also an easy one to cut calories. You can substitute the frozen whipped cream for the lower calorie one like a fat free or sugar free, and you can use sugar free vanilla instant pudding. The sour cream in this dessert can also be substituted for fat free sour cream. For me, it doesn’t seem to change the taste by using the lower calorie ingredients.

I also like to fancy this one up a bit by putting some sliced strawberries on top or a few fresh red raspberries, you can even do some fresh pineapple on top, or nothing at all.

The recipe calls for a springform pan, but a larger pie pan works just as well.

I like this one really cold. If you are in a hurry and make it and serve it that’s fine too. I do like it in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes prior to serving it.

However, you decide to modify this recipe you will enjoy the creamy texture and the fresh fruits in it. It’s perfect for a warm summer day, or evening sitting on your porch with a cool glass of tea. I know I sure have.

Banana Cream Supreme

16 graham cracker squares crushed (or 1 ¼ cups)

¼ cup butter or margarine, melted

3 tablespoons sugar

1 container (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed.

1 cup sour cream

1 package (3.4 ounces) vanilla instant pudding and pie filling

3 medium bananas sliced.

2 tablespoons pecans, grated.

Directions:

In a bowl mix crushed graham cracker, sugar, and butter well, and press in springform pan.

In a medium bowl beat sour cream, shipped topping until blended, add pudding mix and whisk until mixture is well blended and smooth. Spread half the filling over the crust.

Slice bananas and arrange over filling. Spread remaining filling over bananas.

Grate pecans over top.

Garnish with strawberries, or fresh red raspberries.

Enjoy!