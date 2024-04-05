Power or compassion?

Order is something that benefits everyone concerned. An example is: if your finances are in order it will usually lessen the stress in our lives. Our health can be better if we have worked at trying to eat healthy and if we do not quit doing what we are able to do. It goes without saying that our abilities change from season to season in our lives. We do lose some of our physical strength as time goes on, but we can still live above the chaos and have order in our life while being productive.

There will come a time when it is impossible to remain as physically powerful as we are in our youth. However, love and compassion in our relationships with others can grow stronger and stronger. The amazing thing is that we have the ability to grow in our love for one another regardless of the physical changes through the seasons of our life. This is exactly what the prophet Joel heard God say.

Joel 2:28-29, “And it shall come to pass afterward that I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh; your sons and daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, and your young men shall see visions; and also on My menservants and on My maidservants I will pour out My Spirit in those days.”

In the rhythm of life, we will many times think that the strong survive, but the compassionate are weak. When in fact, that is far from the truth. Both exist in the lives of everyone that has been born. It is not either or, but both and! There is a universal truth that our power and compassion come from the same source. We are all able to draw on that source if we are willing to humble ourselves. We are in a spiritual battle and God, who is a spirit, will help us if we will trust Him as our Lord and Savior. With God in our heart we will possess both the power and the compassion that will lead us into a blessed life. We are first and foremost spiritual beings created by the spirit of the Almighty God.

