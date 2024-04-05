Washington girls 4th, boys 6th at R.L. Davisson Invit.

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion high school track teams competed in the R.L. Davisson Invitational at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe Thursday, April 4.

Washington was fourth out of 13 teams in the girls’ meet and the Blue Lion boys placed sixth.

The McClain High School girls team won the meet with 163.5 team points.

Adena was second with 76 points.

Washington scored 66 points and Chillicothe was sixth with 51 points.

Zane Trace won the boys meet with 116 points.

Whiteoak was second with 67 points, Chillicothe was fourth with 65 points, Washington scored 55 points and McClain was eighth with 46 points.

For Washington, Mason Coffman won the 100-meter dash in 11.23. He also won the 200-meter dash in 23.25.

Kierstyn Mitchell won the 200-meter dash in 28.51.

Aysha Haney won the long jump with a distance of 14’ 10”.

Washington will host the Blue Lion Invitational Friday, April 12, starting at 4 p.m.

Washington, McClain and first place girls results

100-meter hurdles – Brenna Wright, Mc, 1st, 16.72; Adalynn Snyder, Mc, 3rd, 17.96; Cherilyn Maiden, W, 7th, 19.89; Abi Forsythe, W, 12th, 21.41

100-meter dash – Payton Johnson, Peebles, 1st, 12.97; Luca Matesic, Mc, 2nd, 13.40; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 3rd, 13.47; Aysha Haney, W, 4th, 13.53

4 x 200-meter relay – McClain, 1st, 1:58.56 (Katie Cook, Larah Henson, Addison Olaker, Mylie Lovett); W, 4th, 2:05.42 (Lydia Mootispaw, Kaithlyn Maquilling, Abi Forsythe, Alicia Navarette)

1600-meter run – Samantha Seas, Peebles, 1st, 5:37.28; Brooklyn Baldwin, Mc, 5th, 6:42.73; Sierra Barton, Mc, 9th, 7:13.96

4 x 100-meter relay – McClain, 1st, 54.62 (Luca Matesic, Anna Eikenberry, Becca Bergstrom, Kaitlyn Jett); W, 3rd, 56.32 (Aysha Haney, Kierstyn Mitchell, Lydia Mootispaw, Abi Forsythe)

400-meter dash – Kaitlyn Jett, Mc, 1st, 1:06.02; Kaylee Scott, W, 8th, 1:16.44; Abigail Marsh Mc, 9th, 1:17.33; Mia Koutz, W, 18th, 1:28.06

300-meter hurdles – Brenna Wright, Mc, 1st, 51.50; Adalynn Snyder, Mc, 2nd, 57.01; Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, 6th, 59.55

800-meter run – Claire Ames, Whiteoak, 1st, 2:52.47; Katrina Sturgeon, Mc, 3rd, 3:01.15; Caitlin Hayes, W, 5th, 3:06.29; Karlee McGlone, Mc, 11th, 3:22.19; Chinatsu Obayashi, W, 13th, 3:26.59

200-meter dash – Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 1st, 28.51; Luca Matesic, Mc, 2nd, 29.17; Katie Cook, Mc, 5th, 29.95

3200-meter run – Vanessa Conley, Adena, 1st, 13:28.90

4 x 400-meter relay – Vinton County, 1st, 5:10.68; W, 3rd, 5:12.39 (Kaithlyn Maquilling, Chinatsu Obayashi, Kaylee Scott, Abi Forsythe)

Discus throw – Kendra Detillion, ZT, 1st, 117’ 3”; Lily Barnes, Mc, 2nd, 109’ 2”; Bailey Parsons, Mc, 3rd, 84’ 1”; Iyanna Brown, W, 16th, 62’ 3”; Calleigh Wead-Salmi, W, 20th, 54’ 7”

High jump – Mylie Lovett, Mc, 1st, 4’ 8”; Avah Ruggles, W, 3rd, 4’ 6”; Anna Eikenberry, Mc, 7th, 4’ 4”

Long jump – Aysha Haney, W, 1st, 14’ 10”; Luca Matesic, Mc, 2nd, 14’ 2 3/4”; Larah Henson, Mc, 5th, 13’ 5 1/4”; Addison Cardinal, W, 12th, 12’ 2 1/2”

Shot put – Kendra Detillion, ZT, 1st, 34’ 7 1/2”; Leah Lovett, Mc, 2nd, 34’ 2 1/2”; Lily Barnes, Mc, 3rd, 33’ 5”; Calleigh Wead-Salmi, W, 10th, 25’ 2”; Kalia Smith, W, 19th, 20’ 2 1/2”

Pole vault – Parker Mock, VC, 1st, 8’ 6”; Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 3rd, 8’ 0”; Katie Cook, Mc, 6th, 7’ 0”; Alicia Navarette, W, 9th, 6’ 6”; Chinatsu Obayashi, W, 11th, 5’ 6”

4 x 800-meter relay – Huntington, 1st, 11.11.70; Mc, 4th, 12:35.40 (Lillie Saunders, Katrina Sturgeon, Brooke Baldwin, Reese Roble); W, 7th, 14:12.08 (Caitlin Hayes, Kaylee Scott, Mia Koutz, Lauren Thompson)

Washington, McClain and first place boys results

4 x 800-meter relay – Vinton County, 1st, 9:33.21; McClain, 7th, 10:17.84 (Zach Scales, Jordan Lugo, Dart Stoval, Gunner Bode); W, 9th, 10:37.55 (Channing Wightman, Dave Bennett, Nathan Reed, Wyatt Putney)

110-meter hurdles – Kaimon Allen, Chillicothe, 1st, 17.61; Gavin Huff, W, 6th, 19.45; Nicolas Alvarez, Mc, 8th, 20.32; Nathan Alvarez, Mc, 13th, 21.31

100-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 11.23; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 5th, 12.08; Keaton Beucler, Mc, 12th, 12.41; Ian Rogers-Wright, W, 18th, 13.23

1600-meter run – Landen Eyre, Whiteoak, 1st, 4:38.42; Avery Wightman, W, 7th, 4:59.31; Wyatt Putney, W, 10th, 5:43.08; Jordan Lugo, Mc, 17th, 6:07.36; Jayden Lanning, Mc, 22nd, 7:28.06

4 x 100-meter relay – ZT, 1st, 45.53; W, 2nd, 45.97 (Isaac Hood, Gabe Perez, Kiontae Tyree, Mason Coffman); Mc, 6th, 49.66 (Cameron Medley, Nathan Alvarez, Aaron Dean, Keaton Beucler)

400-meter dash – Matt Hembree, VC, 1st, 53.91; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 2nd, 55.99; Brayden Black, Mc, 8th, 59.85; Randon Stolzenburg, W, 15th, 1;05.67

300-meter hurdles – Charley Clyne, ZT, 1st, 44.01; Gavin Huff, W, 4th, 50.83; Nicolas Alvarez, Mc, 5th, 51.05; Caiden Justice, W, 10th, 52.56; Nathan Alvarez, Mc, 13th, 53.81

200-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 23.25; Gabe Perez, W, 7th, 25.03; Keaton Beucler, Mc, 10th, 26.12; Cameron Medley, Mc, 17th, 28.79

3200-meter run – Landen Eyre, Whiteoak, 1st, 10:03.76; Dartanyen Stoval, Mc, 8th, 12:22.47; Ethan Miteff, W, 14th, 14:00.06

4 x 400-meter relay – Whiteoak, 1st, 3:54.28; Mc, 4th, 3:59.19 (Keaton Beucler, Nicolas Alvarez, Ethan Eakins, Zach Scales); W, 5th, 4:03.18 (Avery Wightman, T.J. Ooten, Nathan Reed, Dave Bennett)

Discus throw – Noah Fetters, ZT, 1st, 142’ 1”; Austin Ruddle, Mc, 5th, 108’ 6”; Caleb Barton, W, 10th, 93’ 5”; Andrew Roeder, Mc, 13th, 90’ 9”; Jacob Hays, W, 21st, 71’ 1”

High jump – Landon Neff, Huntington, 1st, 5’ 8”; Max Eikenberry, Mc, 3rd, 5’ 4”

Long jump – Joey Francis, Adena, 1st, 20’ 1/4”; Andrew Young, W, 7th, 16’ 10 3/4”; Aaron Dean, Mc, 14th, 15’ 6 3/4”

Shot put – Spencer Brower, ZT, 1st, 52’ 7 1/2”; Austin Ruddle, Mc, 7th, 34’ 4 1/2”; Jobe Lugo, Mc, 10th, 33’ 5”; Garret Creamer, W, 15th, 28’ 3 1/2”

4 x 200-meter relay – Chillicothe, 1st, 1:32.47; W, 6th, 1:41.35 (Gabe Perez, Kiontae Tyree, Logan Presley, Isaac Hood); Mc, 7th, 1:42.95 (Cameron Medley, Aaron Dean, Ethan Eakins, T.D. Matesic)

800-meter run – Weston Blair, Whiteoak, 1st, 2:03.59; Avery Wightman, W, 3rd, 2:12.93; Zach Scales, Mc, 6th, 2:22.54; Dave Bennett, W, 13th, 2:37.91

Boys team scores

Zane Trace, 1st, 116; Whiteoak, 2nd, 67; Vinton County, 3rd, 66; Chillicothe, 4th, 65; Adena, 5th, 64; Washington, 6th, 55; Southeastern, 7th, 52; McClain, 8th, 46; Huntington, 9th, 26; Paint Valley, 10th, 25; Peebles, 11th, 19; Piketon, 12th, 14; New Lexington, 13th, 3

Girls team scores

McClain, 1st, 163.5; Adena, 2nd, 76; Vinton County, 3rd, 69; Washington, 4th, 66; Zane Trace, 5th, 55; Chillicothe, 6th, 51; Huntington, 7th, 39.5; Southeastern, 8th, 32; Whiteoak, 9th, 24; Peebles, 10th, 20; Piketon, 11th, 14; Paint Valley, 12th, 12; New Lexington, 13th, 10